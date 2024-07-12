|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|19 Jun 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Friday,12th July,2024 at 3:30 P.M. through VC/OAVM Proceedings of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on Friday,12th July, 2024 at 3:30 P.M. through Video Conferencing As attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.07.2024)
|EGM
|20 Feb 2024
|21 Mar 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting as attached Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting to be held on Thursday,21st March,2024 at 3:30 P.M. through VC/OAVM GUJARAT NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/02/2024) Corrigendum of Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Thursday,21st March, 2024 at 3:30 P.M. through VC/OAVM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/03/2024) Copy of Advertisement of Corrigendum of Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.03.2024) Proceedings of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Scrutinizers Report for the EGM of the Company held on Thursday,21st March, 2024 at 3:30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.03.2024)
