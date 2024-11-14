Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Gujarat Natural Resources Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2) Any other item with the permission of the chair. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 from 5:00 P.M. to 5:35 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia, has considered the following: 1. Considered and approved the Consolidated & Standalone Unaudited Financial Results, Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Oct 2024 5 Oct 2024

Gujarat Natural Resources Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider the matter of transfer of Participating Interest (PI) in the oil fields from step down subsidiary viz. GNRL Oil & Gas Limited to our Company. 2. To discuss and consider the matter of foraying into other businesses as may be decided by the Board. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 10/10/2024 as attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.10.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Gujarat Natural Resources Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve agenda items as attached This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 from 3:30 P.M. to 4:20 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia, has considered the agenda as attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Jul 2024 6 Jul 2024

Gujarat Natural Resources Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the promoter reclassification application received under Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2.Any other matter with the permission of the chair. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, 10th July, 2024 from 2:30 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company approved the request of Reclassification from Promoter & Promoter Group category to Public Category for the following persons belonging to Promoter & Promoter Group pursuant to Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 subject to the approval of Stock Exchange viz. BSE Limited and other regulatory authority(ies), if any:As attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.07.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Jun 2024 12 Jun 2024

Gujarat Natural Resources Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Appointment of Additional Director (Independent Director Category) of the Company. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. 1. Appointed Mr. Yash Vishwanath Bodade (DIN: 10669649), as an Additional Director (Independent Director Category) w.e.f. Saturday, 15th June, 2024 for a period of 5 (five) years subject to regularization by the shareholders at the ensuing general meeting. 2. The Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 12th July, 2024 at 3:30 P.M. IST through Video Conferencing (VC)/ other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) facility to consider the matters stated above and authorized the Directors to send the Notice of EGM. 3. Appointed Mr. Chintan K. Patel, Practicing Company Secretary, Ahmedabad, as the Scrutinizer, to scrutinize the entire voting process of EGM including remote e-voting in a fair and transparent manner. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.06.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Jun 2024 1 Jun 2024

Gujarat Natural Resources Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider & approve the raising of funds by way of right issue (Right Issue) in accordance with the Companies Act 2013 and the rules made there under Securities Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended and other applicable laws. 2) To consider and approve the increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company pursuant to Right Issue. 3) To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair as the Board may think fit or which is incidental and ancillary to the business of the Company As attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.06.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 18 May 2024

Gujarat Natural Resources Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. Any other agenda with the permission of Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30/05/2024 Results-Financial Results for March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Apr 2024 1 Apr 2024

As you are aware, the Board of Directors of the Company had previously proposed to the members, preferential issue of shares. However, we regret to inform that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. on 1st April, 2024, has unanimously decided to cancel the preferential issue. The cancellation comes from the fact that the proposed allottees have expressed their unwillingness to subscribe to the issue at the predetermined price.

Board Meeting 29 Feb 2024 21 Feb 2024

Gujarat Natural Resources Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Review the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board of Directors as a whole 2. Review the performance of the chairperson of the Company 3. Assess the quality quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the management of the Company and the board of directors that is necessary for the board of directors to effectively and reasonably perform their duties. This is to inform you that Independent Directors of the company at their Separate Meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, 29th February, 2024 from 1:00 P.M. to 1:25 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company, inter alia, has reviewed and considered: 1. The performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board of Directors; 2. The performance of the Chairperson of the Company; 3. Assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the management of the Company and the Board of Directors that is necessary for the Board of Directors to effectively and reasonably perform their duties. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/02/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Feb 2024 17 Jan 2024

Gujarat Natural Resources Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company subject to approval of shareholders in ensuing general meeting. 2. To consider raising of fund by way of issue and allotment of equity shares on preferential basis to promoters/non-promoters subject to approval of shareholders in ensuing general meeting. 3. Any other matter with consent of chair. Gujarat Natural Resources Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the above mentioned subject and our letter dated 17th January, 2024 and 31st January, 2024 regarding Intimation of Board meeting which was scheduled to be held on 5th February, 2024. In continuation of the same, we regret to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors will not be held as scheduled on 5th February, 2024, due to unavoidable circumstances and the same has been postponed to Monday, 12th February, 2024 to consider the same businesses. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/02/2024) Gujarat Natural Resources Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the above mentioned subject and our letter dated 5th February, 2024 regarding Intimation of Board meeting which was scheduled to be held on 12th February, 2024. In continuation of the same, we regret to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors will not be held as scheduled on 12th February, 2024, due to unavoidable circumstances and the same has been postponed to Thursday, 15th February, 2024 to consider the same businesses. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated 12.02.2024) Gujarat Natural Resources Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the above mentioned subject and our letter dated 12th February, 2024 regarding Intimation of Board meeting which was scheduled to be held on 15th February, 2024. In continuation of the same, we regret to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors will not be held as scheduled on 15th February, 2024, due to unavoidable circumstances and the same has been postponed to Tuesday, 20th February, 2024 to consider the same businesses. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated 15.02.2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting as attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.02.2024) Revised outcome for the Board Meeting held on 20/02/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/02/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 17 Jan 2024