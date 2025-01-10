Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.97
5.97
5.97
5.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
42.49
40.83
39.45
21.13
Net Worth
48.46
46.8
45.42
27.1
Minority Interest
Debt
0.12
0.03
0.08
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.3
0.7
0.54
0
Total Liabilities
48.88
47.53
46.04
27.1
Fixed Assets
2.98
2.05
2.11
2.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
24.79
22.62
22.74
15.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0.01
0.01
0
Networking Capital
19.56
22.14
19.98
2.13
Inventories
0.99
0.8
0.98
0.69
Inventory Days
13.01
Sundry Debtors
2.13
5.3
3.64
2.4
Debtor Days
45.28
Other Current Assets
18.31
18.42
17.5
0.87
Sundry Creditors
-1.53
-1.79
-1.71
-1.5
Creditor Days
28.3
Other Current Liabilities
-0.34
-0.59
-0.43
-0.33
Cash
1.51
0.71
1.2
6.86
Total Assets
48.88
47.53
46.04
27.09
