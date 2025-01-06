iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

65.91
(-5.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

19.34

20.2

18.89

17.71

yoy growth (%)

-4.26

6.96

6.65

58.86

Raw materials

-15.97

-16.33

-15.46

-14.26

As % of sales

82.56

80.83

81.85

80.54

Employee costs

-2.62

-2.69

-2.66

-2.4

As % of sales

13.55

13.32

14.13

13.55

Other costs

-1.82

-2.23

-2.55

-3.3

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.45

11.06

13.52

18.64

Operating profit

-1.07

-1.05

-1.79

-2.25

OPM

-5.56

-5.21

-9.5

-12.75

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.25

-0.22

-0.27

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.63

0.44

0.1

0.21

Profit before tax

-0.62

-0.86

-1.92

-2.31

Taxes

0.05

0.03

0.57

-0.03

Tax rate

-8.76

-3.94

-29.72

1.42

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.56

-0.82

-1.35

-2.34

Exceptional items

5.57

2.31

1.97

2.79

Net profit

5.01

1.49

0.62

0.44

yoy growth (%)

236.22

139.03

40.21

-242.73

NPM

25.91

7.37

3.3

2.51

Logo

IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

