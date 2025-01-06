Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
19.34
20.2
18.89
17.71
yoy growth (%)
-4.26
6.96
6.65
58.86
Raw materials
-15.97
-16.33
-15.46
-14.26
As % of sales
82.56
80.83
81.85
80.54
Employee costs
-2.62
-2.69
-2.66
-2.4
As % of sales
13.55
13.32
14.13
13.55
Other costs
-1.82
-2.23
-2.55
-3.3
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.45
11.06
13.52
18.64
Operating profit
-1.07
-1.05
-1.79
-2.25
OPM
-5.56
-5.21
-9.5
-12.75
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.25
-0.22
-0.27
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.63
0.44
0.1
0.21
Profit before tax
-0.62
-0.86
-1.92
-2.31
Taxes
0.05
0.03
0.57
-0.03
Tax rate
-8.76
-3.94
-29.72
1.42
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.56
-0.82
-1.35
-2.34
Exceptional items
5.57
2.31
1.97
2.79
Net profit
5.01
1.49
0.62
0.44
yoy growth (%)
236.22
139.03
40.21
-242.73
NPM
25.91
7.37
3.3
2.51
