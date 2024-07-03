Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
24.47
12.93
15.83
16.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
24.47
12.93
15.83
16.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.23
6.48
0.96
0.28
Total Income
25.7
19.41
16.79
17.09
Total Expenditure
23.35
13.79
16.48
18.05
PBIDT
2.35
5.62
0.31
-0.96
Interest
0
0
0
0.11
PBDT
2.35
5.62
0.31
-1.07
Depreciation
0.14
0.15
0.19
0.18
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.07
0.39
0.1
0
Deferred Tax
0.96
-0.4
0
-0.28
Reported Profit After Tax
1.32
5.49
0.01
-0.97
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.32
5.49
0.01
-0.97
Extra-ordinary Items
0
5.24
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.32
0.25
0.01
-0.97
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.78
9.82
0.02
-1.47
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.97
5.97
5.97
0.06
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.6
43.46
1.95
-5.71
PBDTM(%)
9.6
43.46
1.95
-6.36
PATM(%)
5.39
42.45
0.06
-5.77
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.