Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd Nine Monthly Results

70
(5.18%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

24.47

12.93

15.83

16.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

24.47

12.93

15.83

16.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.23

6.48

0.96

0.28

Total Income

25.7

19.41

16.79

17.09

Total Expenditure

23.35

13.79

16.48

18.05

PBIDT

2.35

5.62

0.31

-0.96

Interest

0

0

0

0.11

PBDT

2.35

5.62

0.31

-1.07

Depreciation

0.14

0.15

0.19

0.18

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.07

0.39

0.1

0

Deferred Tax

0.96

-0.4

0

-0.28

Reported Profit After Tax

1.32

5.49

0.01

-0.97

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.32

5.49

0.01

-0.97

Extra-ordinary Items

0

5.24

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.32

0.25

0.01

-0.97

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.78

9.82

0.02

-1.47

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.97

5.97

5.97

0.06

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

9.6

43.46

1.95

-5.71

PBDTM(%)

9.6

43.46

1.95

-6.36

PATM(%)

5.39

42.45

0.06

-5.77

