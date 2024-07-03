Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Sept-2021
|Mar-2021
|Sept-2020
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
13.31
16.71
12.79
6.55
9.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13.31
16.71
12.79
6.55
9.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.57
0.86
6.26
0.57
2.94
Total Income
13.88
17.57
19.05
7.13
12.66
Total Expenditure
13.44
15.8
13.3
7.22
10.35
PBIDT
0.44
1.77
5.74
-0.09
2.3
Interest
0.01
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.43
1.77
5.74
-0.09
2.31
Depreciation
0.12
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.14
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.06
0.01
0.41
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.21
0.86
-0.41
0.01
-0.03
Reported Profit After Tax
0.16
0.82
5.65
-0.19
2.2
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.16
0.82
5.65
-0.19
2.2
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
5.58
0
2.32
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.16
0.82
0.07
-0.19
-0.12
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.27
1.37
9.47
-0.32
3.69
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.97
5.97
5.97
5.97
5.97
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3.3
10.59
44.87
-1.37
23.68
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
1.2
4.9
44.17
-2.9
22.65
