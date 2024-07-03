iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd Half Yearly Results

70.25
(5.56%)
Jan 8, 2025|09:32:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Sept-2021Mar-2021Sept-2020Mar-2020

Gross Sales

13.31

16.71

12.79

6.55

9.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

13.31

16.71

12.79

6.55

9.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.57

0.86

6.26

0.57

2.94

Total Income

13.88

17.57

19.05

7.13

12.66

Total Expenditure

13.44

15.8

13.3

7.22

10.35

PBIDT

0.44

1.77

5.74

-0.09

2.3

Interest

0.01

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.43

1.77

5.74

-0.09

2.31

Depreciation

0.12

0.09

0.09

0.09

0.14

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.06

0.01

0.41

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.21

0.86

-0.41

0.01

-0.03

Reported Profit After Tax

0.16

0.82

5.65

-0.19

2.2

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.16

0.82

5.65

-0.19

2.2

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

5.58

0

2.32

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.16

0.82

0.07

-0.19

-0.12

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.27

1.37

9.47

-0.32

3.69

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.97

5.97

5.97

5.97

5.97

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3.3

10.59

44.87

-1.37

23.68

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

1.2

4.9

44.17

-2.9

22.65

