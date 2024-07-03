iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd Share Price

70.75
(3.51%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:41:00 PM

  • Open68.45
  • Day's High70.8
  • 52 Wk High97.96
  • Prev. Close68.35
  • Day's Low68.4
  • 52 Wk Low 48
  • Turnover (lac)0.29
  • P/E32.39
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value81.9
  • EPS2.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)42.23
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

68.45

Prev. Close

68.35

Turnover(Lac.)

0.29

Day's High

70.8

Day's Low

68.4

52 Week's High

97.96

52 Week's Low

48

Book Value

81.9

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

42.23

P/E

32.39

EPS

2.11

Divi. Yield

0

Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Jul, 2024

Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:16 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 10.14%

Foreign: 10.14%

Indian: 41.05%

Non-Promoter- 10.23%

Institutions: 10.23%

Non-Institutions: 38.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.97

5.97

5.97

5.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

42.49

40.83

39.45

21.13

Net Worth

48.46

46.8

45.42

27.1

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

19.34

20.2

18.89

17.71

yoy growth (%)

-4.26

6.96

6.65

58.86

Raw materials

-15.97

-16.33

-15.46

-14.26

As % of sales

82.56

80.83

81.85

80.54

Employee costs

-2.62

-2.69

-2.66

-2.4

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.62

-0.86

-1.92

-2.31

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.25

-0.22

-0.27

Tax paid

0.05

0.03

0.57

-0.03

Working capital

0.8

3.86

0.81

-4.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.26

6.96

6.65

58.86

Op profit growth

2.07

-41.28

-20.46

61.74

EBIT growth

-27.89

-55.16

-16.93

65.15

Net profit growth

236.22

139.03

40.21

-242.73

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

30.02

19.34

20.28

22.33

18.99

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

30.02

19.34

20.28

22.33

18.99

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.42

6.83

3.57

33.76

2.26

Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Rajesh Shirish Parikh

Joint Managing Director

Charita R Thakkar

Joint Managing Director & CFO

Urmi N Prasad

Independent Director

Phiroz Munshi

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

N Rajender Prasad

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sagar Pahariya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1977, Gujarat Petrosynthese Limited, was headed by founder Promoter, R M Thakkar. The Company is engaged in the business of plastic polymers and blends. In 1990, the company increased its capacity to 6250 tpa. In the same year, the company diversified into the shipping business by acquiring a chemical carrier.In 1995, the company and Karnataka State Industrial Investment and Development Corporation (KSIIDC) planned to set up a joint venture in Bangalore in technical and financial collaboration with China National Chemical Construction Corporation to manufacture polymer blends, an import substitute. In 1996-97, the joint sector project, Karnataka Petrosynthese Ltd., Bangalore commenced commercial production. In 1997-98, the company embarked on an extensive restructuring of its activities to meet the challenges of the new liberalized environment. The various initiatives taken by the Company in this regard were 1) Strategic alliance with Indian Petrochemicals Corporation Limited. 2) Restructuring the Companys activities through modification of Organisation Structure, Human Resource Development, Cost Cutting Program, Product mix, Strengthening Research & Development efforts & to work towards new product development and value addition.Karnataka Petrosynthese Limited (KPL) was merged with the Company effective from April 1, 2001, which became its Polymer Blends and Alloys Division. In 2002-03, Company issued 8,34,401 Equity shares of Rs.10/- each to the shareholders
Company FAQs

What is the Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd share price today?

The Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹70.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd is ₹42.23 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd is 32.39 and 0.83 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd is ₹48 and ₹97.96 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd?

Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.18%, 3 Years at 17.51%, 1 Year at 31.14%, 6 Month at 16.50%, 3 Month at 1.91% and 1 Month at 1.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.19 %
Institutions - 10.24 %
Public - 38.57 %

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

