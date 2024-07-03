Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlastic products
Open₹68.45
Prev. Close₹68.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.29
Day's High₹70.8
Day's Low₹68.4
52 Week's High₹97.96
52 Week's Low₹48
Book Value₹81.9
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)42.23
P/E32.39
EPS2.11
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.97
5.97
5.97
5.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
42.49
40.83
39.45
21.13
Net Worth
48.46
46.8
45.42
27.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
19.34
20.2
18.89
17.71
yoy growth (%)
-4.26
6.96
6.65
58.86
Raw materials
-15.97
-16.33
-15.46
-14.26
As % of sales
82.56
80.83
81.85
80.54
Employee costs
-2.62
-2.69
-2.66
-2.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.62
-0.86
-1.92
-2.31
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.25
-0.22
-0.27
Tax paid
0.05
0.03
0.57
-0.03
Working capital
0.8
3.86
0.81
-4.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.26
6.96
6.65
58.86
Op profit growth
2.07
-41.28
-20.46
61.74
EBIT growth
-27.89
-55.16
-16.93
65.15
Net profit growth
236.22
139.03
40.21
-242.73
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
30.02
19.34
20.28
22.33
18.99
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
30.02
19.34
20.28
22.33
18.99
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.42
6.83
3.57
33.76
2.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Rajesh Shirish Parikh
Joint Managing Director
Charita R Thakkar
Joint Managing Director & CFO
Urmi N Prasad
Independent Director
Phiroz Munshi
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
N Rajender Prasad
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sagar Pahariya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1977, Gujarat Petrosynthese Limited, was headed by founder Promoter, R M Thakkar. The Company is engaged in the business of plastic polymers and blends. In 1990, the company increased its capacity to 6250 tpa. In the same year, the company diversified into the shipping business by acquiring a chemical carrier.In 1995, the company and Karnataka State Industrial Investment and Development Corporation (KSIIDC) planned to set up a joint venture in Bangalore in technical and financial collaboration with China National Chemical Construction Corporation to manufacture polymer blends, an import substitute. In 1996-97, the joint sector project, Karnataka Petrosynthese Ltd., Bangalore commenced commercial production. In 1997-98, the company embarked on an extensive restructuring of its activities to meet the challenges of the new liberalized environment. The various initiatives taken by the Company in this regard were 1) Strategic alliance with Indian Petrochemicals Corporation Limited. 2) Restructuring the Companys activities through modification of Organisation Structure, Human Resource Development, Cost Cutting Program, Product mix, Strengthening Research & Development efforts & to work towards new product development and value addition.Karnataka Petrosynthese Limited (KPL) was merged with the Company effective from April 1, 2001, which became its Polymer Blends and Alloys Division. In 2002-03, Company issued 8,34,401 Equity shares of Rs.10/- each to the shareholders
Read More
The Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹70.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd is ₹42.23 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd is 32.39 and 0.83 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd is ₹48 and ₹97.96 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.18%, 3 Years at 17.51%, 1 Year at 31.14%, 6 Month at 16.50%, 3 Month at 1.91% and 1 Month at 1.71%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.