Summary

Incorporated in 1977, Gujarat Petrosynthese Limited, was headed by founder Promoter, R M Thakkar. The Company is engaged in the business of plastic polymers and blends. In 1990, the company increased its capacity to 6250 tpa. In the same year, the company diversified into the shipping business by acquiring a chemical carrier.In 1995, the company and Karnataka State Industrial Investment and Development Corporation (KSIIDC) planned to set up a joint venture in Bangalore in technical and financial collaboration with China National Chemical Construction Corporation to manufacture polymer blends, an import substitute. In 1996-97, the joint sector project, Karnataka Petrosynthese Ltd., Bangalore commenced commercial production. In 1997-98, the company embarked on an extensive restructuring of its activities to meet the challenges of the new liberalized environment. The various initiatives taken by the Company in this regard were 1) Strategic alliance with Indian Petrochemicals Corporation Limited. 2) Restructuring the Companys activities through modification of Organisation Structure, Human Resource Development, Cost Cutting Program, Product mix, Strengthening Research & Development efforts & to work towards new product development and value addition.Karnataka Petrosynthese Limited (KPL) was merged with the Company effective from April 1, 2001, which became its Polymer Blends and Alloys Division. In 2002-03, Company issued 8,34,401 Equity shares of Rs.10/- each to the shareholders

Read More