Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A Para A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the newspaper publication issued in the todays edition of Financial Express (English) and Prajavani (Kannada) We are pleased to inform that the 47th Annual General Meeting of Gujarat Petrosynthese Limited will be held on Friday, August 9, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. through VC/OAVM and the venue of the meeting shall be deemed to be the registered office of the Company i.e., No. 24, II Main, Phase I, Doddanekkundi Industrial Area, Mahadevpura Post, Bengaluru-560048. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024) Please find enclosed the proceedings of the 47th Annual General Meeting of Gujarat Petrosynthese Limited held today i.e., Friday, August 9, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)