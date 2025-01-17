iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd Key Ratios

64.9
(0.48%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.61

6.8

7.2

-14.62

Op profit growth

-0.61

-62.6

9.9

-38.95

EBIT growth

-22.95

-93.02

21.49

-47.76

Net profit growth

169.92

-491.71

-152.44

-119.78

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-6.33

-6.07

-17.36

-16.93

EBIT margin

-0.91

-1.12

-17.28

-15.24

Net profit margin

28.22

9.97

-2.71

5.55

RoCE

-0.42

-0.84

-20.71

-15.7

RoNW

3.29

1.95

-0.95

1.9

RoA

3.29

1.87

-0.81

1.43

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

9.15

3.42

0

1.65

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

8.84

2.96

-1.24

0.54

Book value per share

74.28

64.33

22.13

22.98

Valuation ratios

P/E

3.56

1.63

0

11.69

P/CEPS

3.68

1.88

-17.49

35.22

P/B

0.43

0.08

0.98

0.83

EV/EBIDTA

14,161.53

-122.66

-4.12

-5.8

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-30.87

28.16

-26.26

12.61

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

39.62

30.77

34.89

41.52

Inventory days

14.52

16.1

27.1

38.64

Creditor days

-23.15

-19.85

-21.04

-28.55

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

326.71

32.1

10.42

Net debt / equity

-0.02

-0.15

-0.03

0.02

Net debt / op. profit

0.85

4.94

0.12

-0.11

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-82.56

-81.03

-86.51

-80.56

Employee costs

-13.56

-13.37

-14.08

-13.56

Other costs

-10.2

-11.67

-16.76

-22.8

