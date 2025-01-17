Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.61
6.8
7.2
-14.62
Op profit growth
-0.61
-62.6
9.9
-38.95
EBIT growth
-22.95
-93.02
21.49
-47.76
Net profit growth
169.92
-491.71
-152.44
-119.78
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-6.33
-6.07
-17.36
-16.93
EBIT margin
-0.91
-1.12
-17.28
-15.24
Net profit margin
28.22
9.97
-2.71
5.55
RoCE
-0.42
-0.84
-20.71
-15.7
RoNW
3.29
1.95
-0.95
1.9
RoA
3.29
1.87
-0.81
1.43
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
9.15
3.42
0
1.65
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
8.84
2.96
-1.24
0.54
Book value per share
74.28
64.33
22.13
22.98
Valuation ratios
P/E
3.56
1.63
0
11.69
P/CEPS
3.68
1.88
-17.49
35.22
P/B
0.43
0.08
0.98
0.83
EV/EBIDTA
14,161.53
-122.66
-4.12
-5.8
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-30.87
28.16
-26.26
12.61
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
39.62
30.77
34.89
41.52
Inventory days
14.52
16.1
27.1
38.64
Creditor days
-23.15
-19.85
-21.04
-28.55
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
326.71
32.1
10.42
Net debt / equity
-0.02
-0.15
-0.03
0.02
Net debt / op. profit
0.85
4.94
0.12
-0.11
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-82.56
-81.03
-86.51
-80.56
Employee costs
-13.56
-13.37
-14.08
-13.56
Other costs
-10.2
-11.67
-16.76
-22.8
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.