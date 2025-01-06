iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd Cash Flow Statement

65.91
(-5.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Guj. Petrosynth. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.62

-0.86

-1.92

-2.31

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.25

-0.22

-0.27

Tax paid

0.05

0.03

0.57

-0.03

Working capital

0.8

3.86

0.81

-4.08

Other operating items

Operating

0.05

2.78

-0.77

-6.69

Capital expenditure

-1.51

6.56

-0.05

-5.42

Free cash flow

-1.45

9.34

-0.83

-12.11

Equity raised

32.23

30.34

30.19

29.3

Investing

5.61

-0.46

-0.12

0.31

Financing

0

0.64

0.37

0.52

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

36.39

39.86

29.61

18.01

