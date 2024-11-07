Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

GUJARAT PETROSYNTHESE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results along with the limited review report for the quarter & half year ended September 30 2024. Please find enclosed the outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held today i.e. on November 7, 2024 Results-Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

GUJARAT PETROSYNTHESE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 read with Circular (Ref No. CIR/ CFD / FAC/ 62/2016 dated 5th July 2016) issued by SEBI, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Gujarat Petrosynthese Limited ( the Company), at its meeting held today i.e., Thursday, August 8, 2024 held at 24, II Main, Doddanekkundi Industrial Area, Phase 1, Mahadevapura, Bangalore, Karnataka -560048, has, inter alia, considered and approved the following: 1. The quarterly Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. 2. Limited Review Report on the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Read less.. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jul 2024 17 Jul 2024

The Company at its meeting held today i.e., Wednesday, July 17, 2024 has appointed M/s. J.J. Gandhi & Co., Practising Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25 and M/s Krishna & Vishwas LLP, Chartered Accountants as the Internal Auditor for the Financial year 2024-25.

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

GUJARAT PETROSYNTHESE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results along with the Draft Audit Report of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. 2. Any other business that may arise out of the discussion of the Board. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI LODR we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today on May 28, 2024 through VC a has, inter alia, considered and approved the following: 1. The Audited financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. 2. Audit Report on the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024