To the Members of Gujarat Petrosynthese Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the Financial Statements of Gujarat Petrosynthese Limited ("the Company"), which comprise of the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India,

(a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024;

(b) in the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss(including Other Comprehensive Income), of the Profit for the year

ended on that date;

(c) in the case of the Statement of Changes in Equity, of the changes in equity for the year ended on that date; and

(d) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion there on, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matters Auditors Response Review of the value of stock-in-trade & investments held by the Company as on March 31,2024. Principal Audit Procedures The assessment of various procedures adopted by the management which includes i) Ascertaining the value of investments and stock-in-trade held as at March 31,2024. ii) Verification of amount invested, current value of investments, regularity of receipt of income on those investments and its fair classification and presentation in the audited financial statements. iii) Assessing the appropriateness of value of stock-in-trade disclosed in the financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises of the information included in the Annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statementsas a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing (SAs) will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managementsuse of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledge able user of the Financial Statements may be influenced.

We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors (i) in planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ( "the Order"), issued by the Central Government of

India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" statement on the matters

specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid Financial Statements have been kept so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With reference to maintenance of accounts and other matter therewith, reference is invited to paragraph (b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financials Statements.

h) With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our knowledge and information and according to the explanation given to us the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with schedule V of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements in Note 34 of the financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no dues which were required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the

notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed any dividend for the year.

vi. Based on our examination, which includes test checks, it is observed that the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year except for the period 01 st April 2023 to 28th March 2024 with regards to the books of Mumbai unit and for the period 01st April 2023 to 18th December 2023 with regards to the books of Bengaluru, for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended on March 31,2024.

Place : Mumbai Date : 28.05.2024 UDIN:24031626BKAVKH9675

For Dayal and Lohia Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 102200W (Anil Lohia) Partner Membership No: 031626

ANNEXURE A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in our report to the members of Gujarat Petrosynthese Limited (the Company) for the year ended on 31st March, 2024.

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

i) a) (A) The Company, on the basis of available information, is in the process of completing and reconciling its records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situations of Property Plant and Equipment

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

b) The Company has a program of verification of Property, Plant and Equipment so as to cover all the items over the period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain items of Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) With respect to immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the Financial Statements included in Property, Plant and Equipment, according to information and explanations given to us and based on verification of the other documents including Property tax receipts provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of such immovable properties are held in the name of the Company as at balance sheet date.

d) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the

Company, none of its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both are revalued during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31 st March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Transactions Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and Rules made thereunder. The Company does not hold any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under.

ii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the inventories have been physically verified at

reasonable intervals by the management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed. In

our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures followed by the management for physical verification of inventory are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of the business.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of Rupees five crore, in the aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii) During the year, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. However, the company has made investments during the year. Therefore, reporting under clauses 3(iii)(a), 3(iii)(c), 3(iii)(d), 3(iii)(e), 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable.

b) The investments made are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the companys interest.

iv) In our opinion, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the investments made. The Company has not given any loans, provided any guarantee or security during the year.

v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public as per the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules made thereunder.Therefore, reporting under paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi) Since the turnover from all business activities in the preceding financial year does not exceed the prescribed limit for maintenance of cost records pursuant to the Companies (Cost Accounting Records) Rules, 2011 prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Act, reporting under clause3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

Vii) a) According tothe records of the Company, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues have been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of aforesaid dues were outstanding as at March 31,2024 for a period of more than six months from the date it became payable.

b) According to the records of the Company and information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no pending dues to be deposited of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess on account of any disputes, except following:

Name of the Statue Nature of Dues Amount (INR 000) Period Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Penalty 1,942 AY 2014-15 National Faceless Appeal Centre

viii) On the basis of our examination of the books and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no transaction which is not recorded in the books of account and have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix) a) On the basis of our examination of the books and according to the information and explanations given to us,

during the year, there are no defaults in repayment of dues to financial institutions, banks, Government or debenture holders. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the order is not applicable.

b) During the year the Company is not declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financials institution or other lender.

c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedure performed by us, and on overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

e) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Hence, question of raising of any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures does not arise. Therefore,reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

f) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Hence, question of raising of loans on the pledge of securities held in subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, does not arise. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x) a) In our opinion and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any

money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Therefore, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) In our opinion and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company

has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the Secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, no whistle blower complaint was received by the Company.

xii) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii) According to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions with related parties are in accordance with section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in Financial Statements as required by applicable Ind AS.

xiv) a) According to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the

Company, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by us.

xv) According to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of the section 45-

IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The Company has not conducted any Non - Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities and is not required to obtain CoR for such activities from the Reserve Bank of India.Accordingly,reportingunder clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) As represented by the management, the Group does not have more than one Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the Group as per the definition of Group contained in the Core Investment Companies. Accordingly, the requirement to report on paragraph 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash loss in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet, as and when they fall due, within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE - ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF GUJARAT PETROSYNTHESE LIMTED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls of Gujarat PetrosyntheseLimited ("the Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the Internal control over Financial Reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of Internal Control stated in the Guidance note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system .

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls

A Companys internal financial control is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of the information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with refence to the financial statement and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal controls criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of Internal Control stated in the Guidance note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued ICAIs.

Place : Mumbai Date : 28.05.2024 UDIN:24031626BKAVKH9675