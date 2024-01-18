|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|24 May 2024
|12 Sep 2024
|12 Sep 2024
|0.7
|70
|Final
|Recommended a dividend of Re.0.70/- (i.e. 70%) per equity share of Re. 1/- each fully paid-up for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company and will be paid within 30 days from the date of AGM.
