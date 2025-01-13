iifl-logo-icon 1
Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

50.68
(-2.54%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.71

11.42

10.15

10.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

208.99

69.9

14.66

12.18

Net Worth

227.7

81.32

24.81

22.33

Minority Interest

Debt

7.03

21.87

22.33

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.32

0.13

0.05

0.01

Total Liabilities

235.05

103.32

47.19

22.34

Fixed Assets

15.84

15.95

10.98

7.58

Intangible Assets

Investments

88.95

1.95

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

65.54

80.9

25

9.33

Inventories

0

0

1.01

1.47

Inventory Days

22.28

Sundry Debtors

19.6

82.04

10.86

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

185.76

148.39

38.78

18.57

Sundry Creditors

-39.42

-81.43

-21.68

-10.11

Creditor Days

153.29

Other Current Liabilities

-100.4

-68.1

-3.97

-0.6

Cash

64.73

4.52

11.21

5.43

Total Assets

235.06

103.32

47.19

22.34

