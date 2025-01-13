Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.71
11.42
10.15
10.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
208.99
69.9
14.66
12.18
Net Worth
227.7
81.32
24.81
22.33
Minority Interest
Debt
7.03
21.87
22.33
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.32
0.13
0.05
0.01
Total Liabilities
235.05
103.32
47.19
22.34
Fixed Assets
15.84
15.95
10.98
7.58
Intangible Assets
Investments
88.95
1.95
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
65.54
80.9
25
9.33
Inventories
0
0
1.01
1.47
Inventory Days
22.28
Sundry Debtors
19.6
82.04
10.86
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
185.76
148.39
38.78
18.57
Sundry Creditors
-39.42
-81.43
-21.68
-10.11
Creditor Days
153.29
Other Current Liabilities
-100.4
-68.1
-3.97
-0.6
Cash
64.73
4.52
11.21
5.43
Total Assets
235.06
103.32
47.19
22.34
