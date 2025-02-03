Hazoor Multi Projects to Invest ₹2,500 Crore in 500 MW Solar Plant in Andhra

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd has come forward with an offer of 500 MW of solar power projects in Andhra Pradesh with ₹2,500 crore investment. This will be developed over 2,000 acres in the Prakasam district. It is set to be a project in sync with the aspiration of green energy by Andhra Pradesh.

The proposal was presented to the government of Andhra Pradesh by HMPL, after which the latter sought a DPR from the company for further consideration. The New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation, NREDCAP, will see that the project execution is carried out to run smoothly.

The solar project takes place in line with the Andhra Pradesh vision of becoming leaders in green hydrogen in India, which would produce one-third of the total output from the country by the end of 2030.

CM Chandrababu Naidu spoke on sustainable energy solutions in the form of green power along with advanced infrastructure for the rising demand for clean energy at the World Economic Forum (WEF) held in Davos last month.

HMPL recently entered the domestic clean energy market with a 1.2 GW project spread over 4,200 acres in Maharashtra and has reinforced its commitment to renewable energy and infrastructure development. This will add value to the renewable energy landscape in Andhra Pradesh and is likely to attract even more investments in the sector.