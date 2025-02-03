iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Hazoor Multi Projects to Invest ₹2,500 Crore in 500 MW Solar Plant in Andhra

3 Feb 2025 , 12:06 PM

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd has come forward with an offer of 500 MW of solar power projects in Andhra Pradesh with ₹2,500 crore investment. This will be developed over 2,000 acres in the Prakasam district. It is set to be a project in sync with the aspiration of green energy by Andhra Pradesh.

The proposal was presented to the government of Andhra Pradesh by HMPL, after which the latter sought a DPR from the company for further consideration. The New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation, NREDCAP, will see that the project execution is carried out to run smoothly.

The solar project takes place in line with the Andhra Pradesh vision of becoming leaders in green hydrogen in India, which would produce one-third of the total output from the country by the end of 2030.

CM Chandrababu Naidu spoke on sustainable energy solutions in the form of green power along with advanced infrastructure for the rising demand for clean energy at the World Economic Forum (WEF) held in Davos last month.

HMPL recently entered the domestic clean energy market with a 1.2 GW project spread over 4,200 acres in Maharashtra and has reinforced its commitment to renewable energy and infrastructure development. This will add value to the renewable energy landscape in Andhra Pradesh and is likely to attract even more investments in the sector.

Related Tags

  • 500 MW Solar Plant
  • Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd
  • HMPL
  • solar plant
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.