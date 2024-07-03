Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹56.84
Prev. Close₹57.07
Turnover(Lac.)₹687.61
Day's High₹57.5
Day's Low₹54.22
52 Week's High₹63.9
52 Week's Low₹28.41
Book Value₹17.89
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,130.12
P/E44.59
EPS1.28
Divi. Yield0.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.71
11.42
10.15
10.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
208.99
69.9
14.66
12.18
Net Worth
227.7
81.32
24.81
22.33
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
24.07
0
0.19
0.39
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-50.45
85.32
Raw materials
1.46
0
0
0
As % of sales
6.08
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.08
-0.07
-0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.67
-0.03
0.01
0.18
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.25
-0.09
0
-0.12
Working capital
-4.26
4.04
-14.22
11.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-50.45
85.32
Op profit growth
-220.26
1,695.57
-110.67
1,726.63
EBIT growth
-2,314.3
-360.2
-93.62
1,400.38
Net profit growth
719.3
4,190.81
-97.8
409.15
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
544.56
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
544.56
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0.19
0.28
0
1.75
Other Income
4.75
0
0.01
0.25
0.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,660.95
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
431.95
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.27
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.9
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.55
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson / Executive Director
Pawankumar Mallawat Nathmal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Harsh Harish Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Madhuri Bohra
Independent Director
Pratima Srivastava
Chairman & Managing Director
RADHESHYAM LAXMANRAO MOPALWAR
Additional Executive Director.
Tunviey Radheshyam Mopalwar
Addtnl Independent Director
Robert Jonathan Moses
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1992, Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd is engaged in the real estate and infrastructure development business in Mumbai. The Company is promoted and professionally managed by competent entrepreneurs. With the fast-growing development of Infrastructure in India, the Company took a diversionary step in developing a Business Vertical of to develop a Quality conscious and Reliable EPC Contracting company catering to this growing demand in nation building. It has taken some leading projects of MSRDC both on EPC and HAM Models of execution.After executing the Wakan Pali Highway, starting in 2019, the Company further expanded their base in taking up Package 11 from the prestigious Samruddhi Expressway and also a part of the NH 48 Highway Project. The core competency of the Company is in the field of construction of roads. Besides, it is engaged in executing and developing elite schemes including a multi storey residential tower in Pune. It is also developing a luxurious, exclusive bungalow scheme near Amby Valley at Lonavala. Presently it is focusing on to affordable housing segment which is perceived to maximum demand and promoting responsible infrastructure development. In infrastructure there are severe financial, operational and regulatory challenges related to liquidity, cash flow, problem in land acquisition etc. In such a difficult business environment, the Company is using business strategy and operation and concentrating on the core areas of competences.
The Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹56.74 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd is ₹1130.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd is 44.59 and 3.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd is ₹28.41 and ₹63.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 223.93%, 3 Years at 185.59%, 1 Year at 59.82%, 6 Month at 66.87%, 3 Month at -3.83% and 1 Month at 4.93%.
