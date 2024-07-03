iifl-logo-icon 1
Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd Share Price

56.74
(-0.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

  • Open56.84
  • Day's High57.5
  • 52 Wk High63.9
  • Prev. Close57.07
  • Day's Low54.22
  • 52 Wk Low 28.41
  • Turnover (lac)687.61
  • P/E44.59
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value17.89
  • EPS1.28
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,130.12
  • Div. Yield0.49
No Records Found

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

56.84

Prev. Close

57.07

Turnover(Lac.)

687.61

Day's High

57.5

Day's Low

54.22

52 Week's High

63.9

52 Week's Low

28.41

Book Value

17.89

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,130.12

P/E

44.59

EPS

1.28

Divi. Yield

0.49

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd Corporate Action

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

24 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

12 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:57 PM
Nov-2024Nov-2024Sep-2024Aug-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 20.03%

Non-Promoter- 18.99%

Institutions: 18.98%

Non-Institutions: 60.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.71

11.42

10.15

10.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

208.99

69.9

14.66

12.18

Net Worth

227.7

81.32

24.81

22.33

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

24.07

0

0.19

0.39

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-50.45

85.32

Raw materials

1.46

0

0

0

As % of sales

6.08

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.08

-0.07

-0.07

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.67

-0.03

0.01

0.18

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.25

-0.09

0

-0.12

Working capital

-4.26

4.04

-14.22

11.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-50.45

85.32

Op profit growth

-220.26

1,695.57

-110.67

1,726.63

EBIT growth

-2,314.3

-360.2

-93.62

1,400.38

Net profit growth

719.3

4,190.81

-97.8

409.15

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

544.56

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

544.56

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0.19

0.28

0

1.75

Other Income

4.75

0

0.01

0.25

0.02

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,660.95

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

431.95

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.27

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.9

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.55

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson / Executive Director

Pawankumar Mallawat Nathmal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Harsh Harish Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Madhuri Bohra

Independent Director

Pratima Srivastava

Chairman & Managing Director

RADHESHYAM LAXMANRAO MOPALWAR

Additional Executive Director.

Tunviey Radheshyam Mopalwar

Addtnl Independent Director

Robert Jonathan Moses

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1992, Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd is engaged in the real estate and infrastructure development business in Mumbai. The Company is promoted and professionally managed by competent entrepreneurs. With the fast-growing development of Infrastructure in India, the Company took a diversionary step in developing a Business Vertical of to develop a Quality conscious and Reliable EPC Contracting company catering to this growing demand in nation building. It has taken some leading projects of MSRDC both on EPC and HAM Models of execution.After executing the Wakan Pali Highway, starting in 2019, the Company further expanded their base in taking up Package 11 from the prestigious Samruddhi Expressway and also a part of the NH 48 Highway Project. The core competency of the Company is in the field of construction of roads. Besides, it is engaged in executing and developing elite schemes including a multi storey residential tower in Pune. It is also developing a luxurious, exclusive bungalow scheme near Amby Valley at Lonavala. Presently it is focusing on to affordable housing segment which is perceived to maximum demand and promoting responsible infrastructure development. In infrastructure there are severe financial, operational and regulatory challenges related to liquidity, cash flow, problem in land acquisition etc. In such a difficult business environment, the Company is using business strategy and operation and concentrating on the core areas of competences.
Company FAQs

What is the Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd share price today?

The Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹56.74 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd is ₹1130.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd is 44.59 and 3.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd is ₹28.41 and ₹63.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd?

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 223.93%, 3 Years at 185.59%, 1 Year at 59.82%, 6 Month at 66.87%, 3 Month at -3.83% and 1 Month at 4.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 18.98 %
Institutions - 18.46 %
Public - 62.56 %

