Dear Sir/Madam We would like to inform you that pursuant to regulation 42 of SEBI(LODR) Regulation, 2015. The Company has fixed Tuesday 20th Day of August, 2024 as cut off date for the purpose of e-voting and Book Closure dates from 21st August, 2024 to 27th August, 2024 Dear Sir/Madam, The Corrigendum is being issued in continuation to the Notice dated 26th July 2024 for the Annual General Meeting of the company which is to be held on 27th August, 2024 dispatched to the Shareholders of the company by email on 3rd August, 2024. The Shareholders of the Company are requested to take on note that the Significant Accounting Policies with respect to the Audit Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the company was inadvertently not attached to the Annual Report for the FY 2023-24. You are requested to take note of the Corrigendum and to read the same in conjunction with the Notice of AGM. The members are also requested to note that except for the changes enclosed in the Corrigendum, all other information in the notice of AGM remains unchanged. We further clarify that there are no changes in the Business Items /Agenda Items in the AGM Notice sent earlier to Shareholders/Stock Exchange. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.08.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform the Stock Exchange that the Alteration to the Capital Clause V of the MOA has been approved by the shareholders at the 32nd AGM of the company held on Tuesday, 27th August, 2024, through Video Conferencing. Read less.. Re-appointment of M/s. VMRS & Co, Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)