Invest wise with Expert advice
|Nov-2024
|Nov-2024
|Sep-2024
|Aug-2024
|Jun-2024
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
20.03%
18.97%
20.93%
20.46%
21.08%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
18.98%
18.46%
19.63%
20.13%
19.18%
Non-Institutions
60.97%
62.55%
59.42%
59.39%
59.73%
Total Non-Promoter
79.96%
81.02%
79.06%
79.53%
78.91%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
No Record Found
