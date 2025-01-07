Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
24.07
0
0.19
0.39
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-50.45
85.32
Raw materials
1.46
0
0
0
As % of sales
6.08
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.08
-0.07
-0.07
As % of sales
0.66
0
39.23
19.3
Other costs
-24.92
-0.28
-0.14
-0.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
103.54
0
71.4
31.31
Operating profit
0.45
-0.37
-0.02
0.19
OPM
1.88
0
-10.63
49.38
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.22
0.34
0.04
0
Profit before tax
0.67
-0.03
0.01
0.18
Taxes
-0.25
-0.09
0
-0.12
Tax rate
-36.91
300.25
-88.35
-69.86
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.42
-0.12
0
0.05
Exceptional items
0
0.17
0
0
Net profit
0.42
0.05
0
0.05
yoy growth (%)
719.3
4,190.81
-97.8
409.15
NPM
1.77
0
0.61
13.92
