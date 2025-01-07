iifl-logo-icon 1
Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

54.76
(-3.49%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:45:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

24.07

0

0.19

0.39

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-50.45

85.32

Raw materials

1.46

0

0

0

As % of sales

6.08

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.08

-0.07

-0.07

As % of sales

0.66

0

39.23

19.3

Other costs

-24.92

-0.28

-0.14

-0.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

103.54

0

71.4

31.31

Operating profit

0.45

-0.37

-0.02

0.19

OPM

1.88

0

-10.63

49.38

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.22

0.34

0.04

0

Profit before tax

0.67

-0.03

0.01

0.18

Taxes

-0.25

-0.09

0

-0.12

Tax rate

-36.91

300.25

-88.35

-69.86

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.42

-0.12

0

0.05

Exceptional items

0

0.17

0

0

Net profit

0.42

0.05

0

0.05

yoy growth (%)

719.3

4,190.81

-97.8

409.15

NPM

1.77

0

0.61

13.92

