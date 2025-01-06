iifl-logo-icon 1
Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

56.74
(-0.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Haz.Multi Proj. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.67

-0.03

0.01

0.18

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.25

-0.09

0

-0.12

Working capital

-4.26

4.04

-14.22

11.01

Other operating items

Operating

-3.83

3.91

-14.23

11.05

Capital expenditure

7.52

-0.45

0

-19.74

Free cash flow

3.68

3.46

-14.23

-8.68

Equity raised

23.76

24.36

24.4

23.89

Investing

-8.32

-1.28

9.6

0

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

19.12

26.55

19.77

15.2

