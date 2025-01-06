Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.67
-0.03
0.01
0.18
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.25
-0.09
0
-0.12
Working capital
-4.26
4.04
-14.22
11.01
Other operating items
Operating
-3.83
3.91
-14.23
11.05
Capital expenditure
7.52
-0.45
0
-19.74
Free cash flow
3.68
3.46
-14.23
-8.68
Equity raised
23.76
24.36
24.4
23.89
Investing
-8.32
-1.28
9.6
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
19.12
26.55
19.77
15.2
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.