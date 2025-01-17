iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd Key Ratios

52.46
(-1.56%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-31.23

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-71.66

-254.73

-93.47

15.87

EBIT growth

-30.02

-168.51

-84.87

-88.9

Net profit growth

99.31

260

-102.89

-67.74

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

26.29

63.8

0

0

EBIT margin

6.72

6.61

0

0

Net profit margin

59.35

20.47

0

0

RoCE

0.06

0.08

-0.1

-0.71

RoNW

0.15

0.07

0.02

-0.71

RoA

0.15

0.06

0.01

-0.55

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.05

0.02

0.01

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.03

-0.04

-0.06

-0.28

Book value per share

7.46

7.54

7.52

7.51

Valuation ratios

P/E

6.2

5

26

0

P/CEPS

10.17

-2.18

-4.18

-1.21

P/B

0.04

0.01

0.03

0.04

EV/EBIDTA

64.37

4.88

33.69

-824.63

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

900.78

308.87

-147.96

192.21

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

497.66

303.46

0

0

Inventory days

0

71.02

0

0

Creditor days

-38.21

-214.05

-281.86

-32.68

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-8.44

-4.12

4.36

18.39

Net debt / equity

0

0

0.1

0.07

Net debt / op. profit

-3.13

-0.99

-17.58

-0.81

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-14.16

-5.12

0

0

Other costs

-59.53

-31.07

0

0

Haz.Multi Proj. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.