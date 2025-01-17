Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-31.23
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-71.66
-254.73
-93.47
15.87
EBIT growth
-30.02
-168.51
-84.87
-88.9
Net profit growth
99.31
260
-102.89
-67.74
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
26.29
63.8
0
0
EBIT margin
6.72
6.61
0
0
Net profit margin
59.35
20.47
0
0
RoCE
0.06
0.08
-0.1
-0.71
RoNW
0.15
0.07
0.02
-0.71
RoA
0.15
0.06
0.01
-0.55
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.05
0.02
0.01
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.03
-0.04
-0.06
-0.28
Book value per share
7.46
7.54
7.52
7.51
Valuation ratios
P/E
6.2
5
26
0
P/CEPS
10.17
-2.18
-4.18
-1.21
P/B
0.04
0.01
0.03
0.04
EV/EBIDTA
64.37
4.88
33.69
-824.63
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
900.78
308.87
-147.96
192.21
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
497.66
303.46
0
0
Inventory days
0
71.02
0
0
Creditor days
-38.21
-214.05
-281.86
-32.68
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-8.44
-4.12
4.36
18.39
Net debt / equity
0
0
0.1
0.07
Net debt / op. profit
-3.13
-0.99
-17.58
-0.81
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-14.16
-5.12
0
0
Other costs
-59.53
-31.07
0
0
