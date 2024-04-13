Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on April 12, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR)Regulation, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Members of Hazoor Multi Projects Limited will be held on Tuesday May, 07, 2024 at 01:00 p.m. through Video Conferencing(VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means( OAVM) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India ( LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Members of Hazoor Multi Projects Limited ( the Company) will be held on Tuesday , May 07, 2024 at 01: 00 pm . Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting is also available on the Companys website www.hazoormultiproject.com (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.04.2024) Newspaper Publication regarding Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company, Evoting Information , Cut Off Date (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.04.2024) EGM 07/05/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 12.04.2024) This is to that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company was held today 07-05-2024 at 1.00 pm through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visuals Means in accordance with the circulars issued by MCA and SEBI. the Business Mentioned in the Notice dated 13th April, 2024 and Corrigendum dated May, 03, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.05.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI(LODR)Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith Voting Results of the Business Transacted at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Member of Hazoor Multi Projects Limited held on Tuesday May 07, 2024 through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. Pursuant to regulation 30 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulation, 2015 ,we hereby inform the Stock Exchange that Members Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 07th May, 2024 have approved the following resolution: 1.Alteration in Object clause of Memorandum of Association 2. Increase and Reclassifications of Authorized Share Capital of the Company and consequential amendment of the Capital Clause in the Memorandum of Association of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.05.2024)