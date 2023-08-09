To,

The Members

Hazoor Multi Projects Limited

Your Directors take pleasure in submitting the 32nd Annual Report of the Business and operations of your Company and the Audited Financial Statements for the financial yearended31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS & PERFORMANCE

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars For the year ended 31-03-2024* For the year ended 31-03-2023* For the year ended 31-03-2024* Standalone Consolidated Revenue from operations 48985.04 77580.71 54455.64 Other Income 475.09 38.61 475.09 Total Revenue 49460.13 77619.32 54930.73 Profit before tax and 7397.22 6124.12 8585.82 Exceptional Items Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 Profit before Taxation 7397.22 6124.12 8585.82 -Current Tax 1900.00 1550.00 2199.15 -Deferred Tax 9.73 16.15 9.73 -Excess/Short provision of tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 Net Profit/(Loss) For The Year 5487.50 4557.97 6376.95

*Figures are grouped wherever necessary.

The Company discloses financial results on quarterly basis of which results are subjected to limited review and publishes audited financial results on an annual basis. The Financial Statements as stated above are also available on the Companys website www.hazoormultiproject.com.

2. STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIR

During the year, Your Company recorded revenue from Operations 48985.04 Lacs during the current financial year as compared to total revenue of 77580.71 Lacs in financial year 2022-23 and Profit before Tax for the year 2023-24 stood at 7397.22 Lacs as compared to profit before tax of 6124.12 Lacs in financial year 2022-23. Profit after Tax for the current year stood at 5487.50 Lacs as compared to profit after Tax of 4557.97 Lacs in financial year 2022-23. (Standalone) During the year, Your Company recorded revenue from Operations 54455.64 Lacs during the current financial year and Profit before Tax for the year 2023-24 stood at 8585.82 Lacs. Profit after Tax for the current year stood at 6376.95 Lacs. (Consolidated)

A detailed analysis on the Companys performance is included in the "Managements Discussion and Analysis" Report, which forms part of this Report.

3. ROAD AHEAD

Our vision is to expand the existing base and widen scope of work. Our priorities are as follows: Raising the more customer base Provide the best services and retain the existing client base 24

4. DIVIDEND

Keeping in mind the overall performance and outlook for your Company, your Board of Directors recommend that this time the company is not declaring dividends as the company require funds for its business expansion. Your directors are unable to recommend any dividend for the year ended 31st March, 2024. However, the Board of Director in the meeting held on 09.08.2023 had recommended an interim dividend on Rs. 3/- per share proportionate to the paid up value of the Equity Share. The Company has adopted Dividend Distribution policy is available on the website of the company at https://www.hazoormultiproject.com/investors/policies.html

5. UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND

There is balance lying in unpaid equity dividend account. Details are showing on the website https://www.hazoormultiproject.com/investor/compliance.

6. TRANSFER TO RESERVE

Company has not transferred any amount from profit to General Reserve.

7. SHARE CAPITAL

The Companys Authorised Share capital comprising:

(i) Rs. 50,50,00,000 (Rupees Fifty crores Fifty Lakhs) equity share capital divided into 5,05,00,000 (Five Crores Five Lacs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each; and

(ii) Rs. 50,00,00,000 (Rupees Fifty crore) Preference Share Capital divided into 500 (Five Hundred) Preference Shares of Rs. 10,00,000 each;

As at March 31, 2024, the Company has issued 35, 00,000 Equity Shares by way of Preferential Allotment. The Issued, Subscribed and paid up Capital are as under:

Issued Capital 18,72,50,000 Subscribed Capital 18,72,50,000 Paid Up Capital 18,71,41,558*

* This includes only Fully Paid Up shares of the Company. The Company has 14,459 Partly Paid up shares which is in Process of Forfeiture.

8. CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY

During the Financial Year, there has been no change in the business of the company or in the nature of Business carried by the company during the financial year under review.

9. DEPOSITORY SYSTEM:

The Companys equity shares are available for Dematerialisation through National Securities Depository Limited ("NSDL") and Central Depository Services (India) Limited ("CDSL"). As of March 31, 2024, 99.78% of the Companys equity shares were held in dematerialised form.

10. PUBLIC DEPOSITS

During the year, Company has not accepted any deposits from public within the meaning of the Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

11. SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURE AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

During the year, your Company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company limited by Shares by the name "Hazoor Infra Projects Private Limited", inter-alia, to carry on the business as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the four laning of the Arawali Kante section of NH-17 (New NH-66) from km 241.30 to km 281.30 (total length - 39.24 Km) in the State of Maharashtra on Design Build Operate Transfer (Hybrid Annuity) basis.

Your Company also acquired 100% of the paid-up share capital of M/s. Square Port Shipyard Private Limited (Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company) pursuant to a Share Purchase Agreement was incorporated in the year 2022 under Companies Act, 2013 and is engaged in the business of manufacture, produce, assemble, alter, build, break, construct, convert, commercialize, control, design, develop, dismantle, distribute, display, lay down, establish, exchange, erect, equip, fit up, fabricate, hire, handle, let on hire, release, install, maintain, operate, organize, prepare, promote, repair, overhaul, renovate, recondition, remodel, service, load, unload, supervise, supply, import, export, buy, to deal in all sizes, varieties, capacities, modalities, specifications, descriptions, characteristics, applications and uses of ships, boats, vessels, tankers, and floating structures including cruise ships, excursion boats, cargo ships, barges, ferry boats, tankers, refrigerated vessels, bay liners, fishing vessels, yachts, rowing boats, canvasses, sailboats, motorboats, tugs and pusher crafts, rafts, tanks, coffer-dams, landing stages, buoys, beacons, floating platforms, dredgers, fire and to do all incidental acts and things necessary for the attainment of the foregoing objects.

Your Company also acquired 46.75% of the paid-up share capital of M/s. Karmvir Intelligent Infra Private Limited (Associate Company) pursuant to a Share Purchase Agreement was incorporated in the year 2010 under Companies Act, 1956 and is engaged in the business in India and abroad the business of infrastructure activities, real estate developers, builders, contractors to purchase, acquire, develop, renovate, redevelop, re- condition, improve, maintain and to deal and market all kinds of properties in any manner whatsoever.

There has been no material change in the nature of the business of the subsidiaries. The Company has no subsidiary which can be considered as material within the meaning of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

In accordance with the provisions of Section 136(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, the following have been placed on the website of the Company www.hazoormultiproject.com:

a) Annual Report of the Company containing therein its standalone and the consolidated financial statements; and

b) Audited annual accounts of the subsidiary companies. As required, the financial data of the subsidiaries, joint venture and associate companies is furnished in the prescribed Form AOC-1 as an Annexure-1 to the consolidated financial statements. Pursuant to the provisions of Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the consolidated financial statements of the Company are attached.

12. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE

There was no significant material order passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operation in nature.

13. DETAILS OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

In accordance with Section 152(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Dineshkumar Laxminarayan Agrawal (DIN:05259502), Executive Director, retire by rotation and is being eligible has offered himself for re-appointment at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Companys policy on directors appointment and remuneration is available on the website of the company at https://www.hazoormultiproject.com/investors.html

Based on the confirmations received from Directors, none of the Directors are disqualified from appointment under Section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The following are the List of Directors and KMP of the Company:

Name of Directors Category & Designation Appointment Date Change in Designation Resignation Date Mr. Dineshkumar Laxminarayan Agrawal Executive Director 09.02.2018 25.08.2023 - Mr. Akshay Pawankumar Jain Whole Time Director 30.07.2020 24.09.2020 - Mr. Pawankumar Nathmal Mallawat Executive Director 12.01.2022 10.02.2022 - Mr. Raviprakash Narayan Vyas Non-Executive Independent Director 12.11.2018 27.09.2019 25.08.2023 Mr. Harsh Harish Sharma Non-Executive Independent Director 30.07.2020 24.09.2020 - Ms. Madhuri Purshottam Bohra Non-Executive Independent Director 19.07.2022 27.09.2022 - Ms. Pratima Prem Mohan Srivastava Non-Executive Independent Director 25.08.2023 21.09.2023 - Mr. Dineshkumar Laxminarayan Agrawal CFO 11.02.2019 - 13.01.2024 Mr. Bhavesh Ramesh Pandya Company Secretary 19.08.2021 - 02.08.2023 Mr. Swaminath Chhotelal Jaiswar Company Secretary 09.08.2023 - - Mr. Satya Narayan Tripathi CFO 15.01.2024 - 31.03.2024 Mr. Akshay Pawan Kumar Jain CEO 14.02.2024 - - Mr. Tejas Kirtikumar Thakkar Additional Executive Director 29.05.2024 - - Mr. Arvind Vilasrao Sapkal Additional Non-Executive Director 29.05.2024 - - Mr. Pramod Kumar Additional Independent Director 29.05.2024 - - Mrs. Divya Solanki Additional Independent Director 29.06.2024 - -

14. ANNUAL RETURN

As per amended section 92(3) of Companies Act, 2013 attachment of extract of annual return to Directors Report is discontinued. The Annual Return for FY 2023-24 is available on Companys website at https://www.hazoormultiproject.com/investors.

15. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTY PARTIES

With reference to Section 134(3) (h) of the Companies Act, 2013, all contracts and arrangements with related parties under section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 entered by the Company during the financial year, were in ordinary course of business and at arms length basis. Details of the related party transactions made during the year are attached as Annexure-2 in form AOC-2 for your kind perusal and information.

16. POLICY ON RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

The Board of the Company has adopted the Policy and procedure with regard to Related Party Transactions. The policy envisages the procedure governing the materiality of Related Party Transactions and dealing with Related Party transactions required to be followed by Company to ensure compliance with the Law and Regulation. The said Policy is available on the website of the Company.

The Policy on Related Party Transactions is uploaded on the website of the company. The web link is https://www.hazoormultiproject.com/investors

17. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Your Company has incorporated the appropriate standards for corporate governance. Pursuant to Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company is filing Corporate Governance Report to stock exchange quarterly. However, as per Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 company is giving report on corporate governance report in annual report of the company. Corporate Governance Report is as per Annexure - 3.

18. ENERGY CONSERVATION MEASURES, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND R & D EFFORTS AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Information relating to Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Earning and Outgo as required under Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013, read together with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 forms part of this Report as per Annexure -4.

19. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

As per Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulation 2015, the Management Discussion and Analysis Report of the financial condition and results of consolidated operations of the Company under review, is annexed and forms an integral part of directors report is given in Annexure - 5.

20. AUDITORS STATUTORY AUDITORS:

In the AGM held on 27/09/2019, M/s VMRS & Co., Chartered Accountant was appointed as auditors for five years from 01/04/2019 to 31/03/2024. As per Section 139, the term of existing auditors ends on this AGM and they need to be re-appointed for a further period of 5 years. So, the Board proposes to confirm the Re-appointment of M/s VMRS & Co.,

Chartered Accountants to the effect that their reappointment as Statutory Auditors of the Company from the conclusion of 32ndAnnual General Meeting until the conclusion of the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company, if made, would be within the prescribed limits under Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and that they are not disqualified for such appointment within the meaning of Section 141 of the Companies Act 2013.

INTERNAL AUDITOR:

The Board has appointed M/s. KPJ & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai as an Internal Auditor for 5 Years from financial year 2023-24 to 2027-28 in the Board meeting held on 09th August, 2023 after obtaining his willingness and eligibility letter for appointment as Internal Auditor of the Company. The scope of work and authority of the Internal Auditors is as per the terms of reference approved by Audit Committee. M/s. KPJ & Associates has resigned from the post of Internal Auditor w.e.f. 29th May, 2024.

SECRETERIAL AUDITOR:

Your board has appointed Mr. Ranjit Binod Kejriwal, Practicing Company Secretary, as secretarial Auditor of the company for the financial year 2023-24.The secretarial report for the financial year 2023-24 is attached as Annexure-6.

Secretarial auditors observation(s) in secretarial audit report and directors explanation thereto

a. The company has revised the filing of outcome of board meeting with the stock exchange on 31st May, 2023 as resignation letter of internal auditor was not attached with the same.

b. The company has filed the Statement of Deviation before the publication of financial result for the quarter ended March 2023. The statement of deviation was filed on 08/05/2023 whereas financial results were published on 30/05/2023.

c. The company has filed the Statement of Deviation after the publication of financial result for the quarter ended June 2023.

The statement of deviation was filed on 12/08/2023 whereas financial results were published on 09/08/2023.

d. The company has filed the Statement of Deviation after the publication of financial result for the quarter ended September 2023. The statement of deviation was filed on 10/11/2023 whereas financial results were published on 11/11/2023.

e. The company had received the intimation regarding loss of share certificates on 25/08/2023 whereas the information was submitted to the stock exchange on 28/08/2023. The submission was delayed by a day.

f. The notice of EGM dated 06/12/2023 was submitted to stock exchange on 08/12/2023, however, the publication of the same in newspaper was done on 10/12/2023. The publication was delayed by 24 hours.

g. The amount disclosed in Initial disclosure for large Corporate Disclosure was 22.72 crores, whereas the amount reported in Audited Financial Statements was 21.87 crores. As per the management it was due to some miscalculation.

h. Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for allotment of securities in PDF mode was filed on 01/02/2024 and the same was filed in XBRL mode on 03/02/2024.

i. The change in the proposed list of allottees of equity shares was informed via a corrigendum to notice of Extraordinary General Meeting on 29/12/2023, however newspaper advertisement of the same was not published.

j. The audited financial statements of the year ended 31st March, 2024 were not signed by Chief Financial Officer as he has resigned from the post of CFO from the close of business hours of 31st March, 2024. As on the date of this report, the company has not appointed any CFO in the company and the time limit of 3 months has lapsed as per Clause 2 of Regulation 26A of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

k. Amount of Rs. 3,60,571 is unspent towards CSR expense.

l. Following forms are filed after the due date:

Sr. No Form No. / Return SRN Particulars Date of Filing Delay by 1. Form MGT-14 AA7899255 Investment in Wholly Owned Subsidiary 15/05/2024 229 days

The Management informed that the form could not be filled within due date due to certain connectivity issues.

21. COMMENTS ON AUDITORS REPORT

The notes referred to in the Auditor Report are self-explanatory and they do not call for any further explanation as required under section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013.The Statutory Auditors have not reported any incident of fraud to the Audit Committee of the Company in the year under review.

22. NUMBER OF MEETING HELD DURING THE YEAR

The Details of all meeting of Board of Directors and Committee meeting had taken place during the year and their details along with their attendance, is given in Annexure-3 in the Corporate Governance Report.

23. COMPOSITION OF BOARD AND ITS COMMITTEE

The detail of the composition of the Board and its committees thereof and detail of the changes in their composition, if any, is given in Annexure-3 in the Corporate Governance Report. The composition of the Board and its committee is also available on the website of the company at www.hazoormultiproject.com

24. LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENT

The company has made investments in following companies:

Sr. No. Date of Transaction Purpose of Transaction Amount involved in Transaction (Amount in Lakhs) 1. 10-04-2023 Optionally Convertible Debenture-0.01%in Square Port Shipyard Private Limited 2500.000 2. Various Dates Investment in wholly owned Subsidiary in Hazoor Infra Projects Private Limited 10.000 3. Various Dates Deemed Investmentin WOS, Hazoor Infra Projects Private Limited 5590.000 4. Various Dates Investment in Equity Instruments (quoted) 344.956 5. Various Dates Advance to Subsidiary Company, Hazoor Infra Projects Private Limited 6.567

25. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Company has received declaration from all the independent directors duly signed by them stating that they meet the criteria of independence as provided in section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

There has been no Change in the circumstances affecting their status as Independent Directors of the Company so as to qualify themselves to be appointed as Independent Directors under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the relevant regulations.

All the independent directors have cleared Online Self-Assessment Test with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs at Manesar. Except Mrs. Divya Solanki who was appointed on 29.06.2024.

SEPARATE MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

In terms of requirement of Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013, the Independent Directors of the company have complied with the code of Independent Director. Independent Directors met separately on 18th March, 2024 to inter alia review the performance of Non-Independent Directors (Including the Chairman), the entire Board and the quality, quantity and timeliness of the flow of the information between the Management and the Board.

26. VIGIL MECHANISM & WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has adopted a Whistle Blower Policy to provide a formal mechanism to the Directors and employees to report their concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct or Ethics Policy. The Policy provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of employees who avail of the mechanism and also provides for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. It is affirmed that no personnel of the Company have been denied access to the Audit Committee. The Whistle Blower Policy has been posted on the website of the Company athttps://www.hazoormultiproject.com/investors.

27. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, your directors hereby confirm:

A. That in preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departments;

B. That the directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs if the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for that period;

C. That the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregulations;

D. That the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

E. The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively;

F. The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

28. ANNUAL EVALUATION

During the year, the Board has carried out the annual evaluation of its own performance as well as the evaluation of the working of its committees and individual Directors, including Chairman of the Board. This exercise was carried out through a structured questionnaire prepared separately for Board, Committee and individual Directors.

The performance of the board was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of the criteria such as the board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc.

The performance of the committees was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of the criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc. The board and the nomination and remuneration committee reviewed the performance of the individual directors on the basis of the criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc. In addition, the chairman was also evaluated on the key aspects of his role.

The Board acknowledged certain key improvement areas emerging through this exercise and action plans to address these are in progress. The performance evaluation of the Non-Independent Directors, performance of Board as a whole including Chairman was carried out by the Independent Directors at a separate meeting of the Independent Directors on 18th March, 2024.

Performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire board, excluding the independent director being evaluated.

29. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEM

The Company has a well-placed, proper and adequate internal financial control system which ensures that all the assets are safeguarded and protected and that the transactions are authorized recorded and reported correctly. The internal audit covers a wide variety of operational matters and ensures compliance with specific standard with regards to availability and suitability of policies and procedures. During the year no reportable material weakness in the design or operation were observed.

30. ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companies Act, 2013 re-emphasizes the need for an effective internal financial control system in the company. Rule 8 (5) (viii) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 requires the information regarding adequacy of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements to be disclosed in the boards report. The detailed report form part of Independent Auditors Report.

31. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

The Company is committed to good corporate citizenship. As a part of its corporate social responsibility, the Company continues to undertake a range of activities including healthcare and education to improve living conditions of the needy people. The CSR policy of the Company is placed on the website of the Company https://www.hazoormultiproject.com/master/Investor/pdf/image18322024-04-20-18-44-54policy-of-csr.pdf.

Pursuant to the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility) Rules 2014; the Board has undertaken the CSR activities as per Rule 4 of Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014. The details of CSR activities for the financial year 2023-2024 forms part of this Board report in Annexure 7.

32. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES

There was no employee drawing remuneration in excess of limits prescribed under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. The Disclosures pertaining to remuneration as required under section 197(12) of the companies act 2013 read with rules 5 of the companies (appointment and remuneration of managerial personnel) Rules, 2014 are annexed in Annexure 8 to this report and form part of this Report.

33. STATEMENT ON RISK MANAGEMENT

During the financial year under review a statement on risk management including identification therein of elements of risk, if any, which in the opinion of the Board may threaten the existence of the company as per the provisions of Section 134(3) (n) of Companies Act, 2013; has been annexed in Annexure-9.

34. CEO/CFO CERTIFICATION

In terms of Regulation 17(8) of the Listing Regulations, the CFO has certified to the Board of Directors of the Company with regard to the financial statements and other matters specified in the said regulation for the financial year 2023-24. The certificate received from CFO is attached herewith as per Annexure 10.

35. LISTING AT STOCK EXCHANGE

The Annual Listing Fee for the current year has been paid to the BSE Limited.

36. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT AFFECTING FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of your Company have occurred between the end Of the financial year of the Company to which financial statements relates and the date of this report.

37. CODE OF CONDUCT

Being a listed Company provided to the Company from formulating of Code of Conduct for Board of Directors and Senior Management Personnel. However, Board of Directors has formulated and adopted Code of Conduct for Board of Directors and Senior Management Personnel. During the year, Board of Directors and Senior Management Personnel has complied with general duties, rules, acts and regulations. In this regard certificate from Managing Director as required under Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 has been received by the Board and the same is attached herewith as per Annexure 11.

Code of Conduct form Board of Directors and Senior Management Personnel is available on below link: https://www.hazoormultiproject.com/investors.html.

38. CORPORATEGOVERNANCE

Corporate Governance is a set of process, practice and system which ensure that the Company is managed in a best interest of stakeholders. The key fundamental principles of corporate governance are transparency and accountability. At Hazoor, Companys core business objective is to achieve growth with transparency, accountability and with independency. Company has adopted various corporate governance standard and doing business in ethical way by which Company has enhance stakeholders trust, shareholders wealth creation by improving shares valuation, market capitalization, etc.

A certificate received from M/s VMRS & Co., Statutory Auditors of the Company regarding compliance of the conditions of Corporate Governance, as required under Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 is attached herewith as per Annexure 12.

39. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

Our company goal has always been to create an open and safe workplace for every employee to feel empowered, irrespective of gender, sexual preferences, and other factors, and contribute to the best of their abilities.

Internal Complaints Committee (ICC): The Company has instituted an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) for redressal and timely management of sexual harassment complaints. The Committee is chaired by Company Secretary of the

Company. The Committee also has an external senior representative member who is a subject matter expert. The Board is periodically updated on matters arising out of the policy/framework, as well as on certain incidents, if any.

The Company has zero tolerance towards sexual harassment and is committed to provide a safe environment for all. The Companys policy is inclusive irrespective of gender or sexual orientation of an individual. It also includes situations around work from home scenarios. To create awareness on this sensitive and important topic, training/awareness programs are conducted throughout the year to create sensitivity towards ensuring respectable workplace.

The Company did not receive any complaints on sexual harassment during the year 2023-24 and hence no complaints remain pending as of 31st March, 2024.

40. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS ISSUED BY THE INSTITUTE OF COMPANY SECRETARIES OF INDIA (ICSI)

The Company complies with all applicable mandatory Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

41. PREVENTIONOF INSIDER TRADING

The Company has adopted a Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive information with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and designated employees of the Company. The Code requires pre-clearance for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and the designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the Trading Window is closed. The Board is responsible for implementation of the Code.

The Company has a Prohibition of Insider Trading Policy and the same has been posted on the website of the Company at https://www.hazoormultiproject.com/investors.html

42. RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT

The Company believes that technological obsolescence is a reality. Only progressive research and development will help us to measure up to future challenges and opportunities. We invest in and encourage continuous innovation. During the year under review, expenditure on research and development is not significant in relation to the nature size of operations of your Company.

43. FRAUD REPORTING

During the financial year under review, the Statutory Auditors, Cost Auditors and Secretarial Auditors have not reported any instances of frauds committed in the Company by its officers or employees to the Audit Committee or to the Central Government under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, details of which needs to be mentioned in this Report.

44. MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS

The Company has maintained cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act. M/s. N. Ritesh N. & Associates, Cost Accountants, Mumbai (Firm Registration No. 100675) have carried out the cost audit for the cost records maintained for the FY 2023-24.

The Board, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, has appointed M/s. N. Ritesh N. & Associates, as Cost Auditors of the Company for conducting the audit of cost records maintained for the FY2024-25 under Section 148 of the Act read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

The remuneration proposed to be paid to the Cost Auditor is subject to ratification by the Members of the Company at the ensuing 32nd Annual General Meeting.

The Cost Audit Report for the financial year 2022-23, which was filed with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on 10th October, 2023.

45. OPINION OF BOARD

During the year 1 Independent Director was appointed in the company. The Board of directors consists of independent Director having integrity, relevant expertise and experience.

46. STATUTORY INFORMATION

The Company is basically engaged in the business of infrastructure and is a Real estate Company. Apart from this business, the company is not engaged in any other business/activities.

47. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 DURING THE YEAR ALONG WITH THEIR STATUS AS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR

There are no applications made or any proceedings pending against the Company under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 during the financial year.

48. CREDIT RATING

The details of the credit ratings awarded to the Company are provided in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of the Integrated Annual Report.

49. APPRECIATION

Your Directors take this opportunity to place on record their appreciation and sincere gratitude to all stakeholders of the company viz. Shareholders, banks and other business partners for their valuable support and look forward to their continued co-operation in the years to come. The Directors place on record their sincere appreciation to all employees of the company for their support and contribution to the company.

50. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your Directors would like to express their sincere appreciation of the co-operation and assistance received from Shareholders, Bankers, regulatory bodies and other business constituents during the year under review.

Your Directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the commitment displayed by all executives, officers and staff, resulting in successful performance of the Company during the year.