Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd Split

52.46
(-1.56%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Haz.Multi Proj. CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split26 Jul 20247 Nov 20247 Nov 2024101
The Board has recommend the split/Sub-division of Shares from face value of Rs,10 to face Value of Rs.1 each Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI( Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) 2015, We wish to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company has Fixed thursday, November, 07, 2024 as the Record date for Determing the eligibility of sharesholders with regards to the Company for sub-division/split of 1 (One) Equity Shares of the Company having face value of Rs.10/- each into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares having face value of Rs.1( Rupee One) each as approved by the Shareholders in the 32nd General Meeting held on August,27, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.10.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that HAZOOR MULTI PROJECTS LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE HAZOOR MULTI PROJECTS LTD. (532467) RECORD DATE 07.11.2024 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 07/11/2024 DR-753/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE550F01031 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 07/11/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.10.2024) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20241029-15 dated October 29, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - New ISIN No. INE550F01049 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 07-11-2024 (DR- 753/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 05.11.2024)

