Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1992, Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd is engaged in the real estate and infrastructure development business in Mumbai. The Company is promoted and professionally managed by competent entrepreneurs. With the fast-growing development of Infrastructure in India, the Company took a diversionary step in developing a Business Vertical of to develop a Quality conscious and Reliable EPC Contracting company catering to this growing demand in nation building. It has taken some leading projects of MSRDC both on EPC and HAM Models of execution.After executing the Wakan Pali Highway, starting in 2019, the Company further expanded their base in taking up Package 11 from the prestigious Samruddhi Expressway and also a part of the NH 48 Highway Project. The core competency of the Company is in the field of construction of roads. Besides, it is engaged in executing and developing elite schemes including a multi storey residential tower in Pune. It is also developing a luxurious, exclusive bungalow scheme near Amby Valley at Lonavala. Presently it is focusing on to affordable housing segment which is perceived to maximum demand and promoting responsible infrastructure development. In infrastructure there are severe financial, operational and regulatory challenges related to liquidity, cash flow, problem in land acquisition etc. In such a difficult business environment, the Company is using business strategy and operation and concentrating on the core areas of competences.