HAZOOR MULTI PROJECTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To transact following major businesses: 1. To consider the resignation of Mr. Dineshkumar Laxminarayan Agrawal (DIN: 05259502) as an Executive Director of the Company. His Resignation letter is attached herewith 2. To consider the resignation of Mr. Akshay Pawan kumar Jain (DIN: 08595089) as Whole time Director of the Company. His Resignation letter is attached herewith 3. To consider the appointment of Ms. Tunviey Radheshyam Mopalwar (DIN: 01843528) as an Additional Executive Director subject to approval of members in ensuing General Meeting. 4. To consider the appointment of Mr. Radheshyam Laxmanrao Mopalwar as the Chairman of the Company in place of Mr. Pawankumar Nathmal Mallawat (DIN: 01538111). 5. To Approve the Material Related Party Transactions of the Company. 6. To consider the appointment of internal auditor of the Company. 7. To consider the appointment of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company. 8. Any other matter. Dear Sir/Madam, Discussed and approved following major businesses: 1. Considered and approved the resignation of Mr. Dineshkumar Laxminarayan Agrawal (DIN: 05259502) as an Executive Director of the Company. His Resignation letter is attached herewith. Further details are enclosed in Annexure-I. 2. Considered and approved the resignation of Mr. Akshay Pawan kumar Jain (DIN: 08595089) as Whole time Director of the Company. His Resignation letter is attached herewith. Further details are enclosed in Annexure-II. 3. Considered and appointed Ms. Tunviey Radheshyam Mopalwar (DIN: 01843528) as an Additional Executive Director of the Company. Further brief profile and other details are enclosed in Annexure-III. 4. Other Matters. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 31/12/2024)

HAZOOR MULTI PROJECTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review report thereon for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Dear Sir/Madam, The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 at 12.30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at C-45, Floor 4th, Plot -210, C Wing, Mittal Tower, Barrister Rajani Patel Marg, Nariman Point Mumbai - 400021 have discussed and approved following major businesses: 1. Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024: Considered and approved Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024. 2. Considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Radheshyam Laxmanrao Mopalwar (DIN: 02604676) as an additional Executive Director: Considered and appointed Mr. Radheshyam Laxmanrao Mopalwar (DIN: 02604676) as an Additional Executive Director of the Company subject to approval of members (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

HAZOOR MULTI PROJECTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam to evaluate the proposal regarding In-principal approval of a potential merger of Square Port Shipyard Private Limited into the Company with a view to combine the strengths and synergies of both businesses so as to benefit all stakeholders and accordingly constitute a Specific Transaction Committee to manage and oversee all necessary steps related to the proposed merger. This committee will act on behalf of the Company to facilitate monitor and ensure effective implementation of the merger decision in timely manner 2. other any items In Principal Approval for merger of Square Port Shipyard Private Limited with Company i.e. Hazoor Multi Projects Limited (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/09/2024)

HAZOOR MULTI PROJECTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review report thereon for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2. 1st Interim Dividend on equity shares for the financial Year 2024-25. 3. Intimation of Forfeiture of Partly paid-up Equity shares of the Company. 4. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

HAZOOR MULTI PROJECTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to transact following major businesses: 1. To recommend the re-appointment of M/s. VMRS & Co. Chartered Accountants as a Statutory Auditor of the Company. 2. To recommend the reappointment of Mr. Harsh Harish Sharma (DIN: 08798790) as an Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. from 30th July 2025 for a second term of five years. 3. To consider addition/alteration/modification in object clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company. 4. To consider the sub-division/spilt of the Equity shares of the Company. 5. To approve the alteration in Capital clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company. 6. To consider and approve the Directors Report for the year ended March 31 2024. 7. To fix date time and venue of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company and approve the draft notice of AGM. 8. To consider and decide book closure date and cutoff date for e-voting purpose. 9. Others The Board has recommend the split/Sub-division of Shares from face value of Rs,10 to face Value of Rs.1 each (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.07.2024)

Considered and appointed Mrs. Divya Solanki (DIN: 10664248) as an Additional Independent Director of the Company for a period of 5 Years w.e.f. 29th June, 2024 to 28th June, 2029 subject to approval of members in ensuring General Meeting.

Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 Allotment of 1,25,85,300 Fully Convertible Warrants at Issue Price of Rs. 300/- on preferential basis

HAZOOR MULTI PROJECTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results along with Audit Report thereon for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. To Consider and approve the Appointment of Mr. Tejas Kirtikumar Thakkar (DIN: 01638689) as an Additional Executive Director. 3. To Consider and approve the Appointment of Mr. Arvind Vilasrao Sapkal (DIN: 08607096) as an Additional Non-Executive Director. 4. To consider the Resignation of M/s. KPJ & Associates from the Post of Internal Auditor. 5. To consider the Appointment of Cost Auditor for the FY 2024-25. 6. Any other Matter with the permission of the Chair.

Please refer the Board Meeting outcome dated 12th April 2024 wherein Board decided to create, issue, and allot up to 1,62,00,000 ((One Crore and Sixty Two Lakhs Only) fully convertible warrants, convertible into equivalent number of fully paid up equity share of the Company, having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupee Ten Only), to the persons belonging to Non-Promoter, Public Category, on preferential basis, at an issue price of Rs. 300/- (Rupees Three Hundred Only), payable in cash, for aggregating amount of up to Rs. 486,00,00,000/- (Rupees Four Hundred and Eighty Six Crores Only), in terms of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, subject to all necessary approvals (the preferential issue).

HAZOOR MULTI PROJECTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To increase the Authorized Share Capital of the Company and consequent alteration in Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company, if any; 2. To consider addition/alteration/modification in object clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company; 3. Proposal for further raising of funds, for companys growing business needs, by way of issue of Equity Shares, Warrants, other securities, convertible instruments through Preferential Issue, Private Placement, Qualified Institutional Placement, Rights Issue, or such other permissible method as may be decided by the Board, or any combination thereof, and to approve ancillary actions for the above-mentioned fund raising, subject to such statutory/regulatory approvals as may be necessary; 4. To seek members approval wherever applicable by means of passing the requisite resolution(s) for the above-said board decisions and other matters connected therewith and/or incidental thereto; and 5.To constitute Risk Management Committee Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on April 12, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.04.2024) Fund raising of Rs.4860/- Mn through Preferential issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.04.2024)

Outcome of Board Meeting: Regarding Resignation of Chief Financial Officer of the Company in term of regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015.

HAZOOR MULTI PROJECTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th February 2024 at 12.30 P.M. at the registered Office of the company at C-45 4th Floor Plot 210 Mittal Tower C Wing Barrister Rajani Patel Marg Nariman Point Mumbai-400021 inter alia to transact following major businesses: 1. To consider and approve the Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review report thereon for the quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023. 2. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Akshay Pawan Kumar Jain (DIN: 08595089) as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company. Please find attached herewith Standalone and Consolidate Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended 31-12-2023 Approved the Appointment of Mr. Akshay Pawan kumar Jain as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, 14th February, 2024 at 12.30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company situated At C-45, 4th Floor, Plot 210, Mittal Tower, C Wing, Barrister Rajani Patel Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai-4000021 have Discussed And Approved Following major businesses: 1. Considered and approved Standalone Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023. 2. Approved the appointment of Mr. Akshay Pawan Kumar Jain as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company w.e.f. February 14, 2024. The details required to be submitted to the Exchanges, in this regard, in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 09.09.2015 and SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated 13.07.2023, are enclosed herewith as Annexure & Other attched (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.02.2024)

