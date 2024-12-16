iifl-logo-icon 1
HBL Power Systems Ltd Dividend

552.5
(0.51%)
Jan 17, 2025|01:29:56 PM

HBL Power System CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend27 May 202413 Sep 202413 Sep 20240.550Final
The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on May 27, 2024 have approved the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and also recommended a final dividend @ 50% for the year 2023-24 subject to approval of the members in coming Annual General meeting of the Company schedued to be held on September 26, 2024

HBL Power System: Related News

HBL Power Systems Shares Jump 6% Post KAVACH Deal

16 Dec 2024|12:23 PM

The order is anticipated to be finished within a year and includes the installation of KAVACH systems on 2,200 locomotives.

