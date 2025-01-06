Hexa Tradex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.86
-2.6
-1.88
-4.31
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.48
0.43
0.18
1.42
Working capital
0.29
-0.68
-0.19
-2.47
Other operating items
Operating
-1.07
-2.85
-1.89
-5.35
Capital expenditure
0.01
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-1.06
-2.85
-1.89
-5.35
Equity raised
1,400.27
491.15
477.98
456.46
Investing
1,172.78
18.04
9.46
25.77
Financing
4.91
2.42
1.96
3.29
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2,576.89
508.75
487.5
480.16
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.