Hexa Tradex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

263.85
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Hexa Tradex FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.86

-2.6

-1.88

-4.31

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0.48

0.43

0.18

1.42

Working capital

0.29

-0.68

-0.19

-2.47

Other operating items

Operating

-1.07

-2.85

-1.89

-5.35

Capital expenditure

0.01

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-1.06

-2.85

-1.89

-5.35

Equity raised

1,400.27

491.15

477.98

456.46

Investing

1,172.78

18.04

9.46

25.77

Financing

4.91

2.42

1.96

3.29

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2,576.89

508.75

487.5

480.16

