iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hexa Tradex Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

262.55
(-0.49%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:38:12 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hexa Tradex Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.01

0

8.11

yoy growth (%)

-36.11

364.51

-99.96

-64.89

Raw materials

0

0

0

-7.69

As % of sales

0

0

0

94.83

Employee costs

-1.23

-1.33

-1.26

-1.19

As % of sales

13,406.52

9,262.5

40,896.77

14.78

Other costs

-0.36

-1.15

-0.51

-3.22

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3,931.52

7,993.05

16,596.77

39.77

Operating profit

-1.58

-2.47

-1.77

-4

OPM

-17,238.04

-17,155.55

-57,393.54

-49.38

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.27

-0.14

-0.1

-0.3

Other income

0

0.01

0

0

Profit before tax

-1.86

-2.6

-1.88

-4.31

Taxes

0.48

0.43

0.18

1.42

Tax rate

-26

-16.61

-9.88

-33.04

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.37

-2.17

-1.69

-2.88

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.37

-2.17

-1.69

-2.88

yoy growth (%)

-36.57

27.9

-41.21

-205.72

NPM

-14,960.86

-15,069.44

-54,729.03

-35.57

Hexa Tradex : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Hexa Tradex Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.