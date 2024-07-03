SectorTrading
Open₹279.2
Prev. Close₹277.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹19.91
Day's High₹279.2
Day's Low₹263.85
52 Week's High₹371.6
52 Week's Low₹142
Book Value₹526.88
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,457.77
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.05
11.05
11.05
11.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,901.42
1,936.26
2,127.13
1,150.92
Net Worth
2,912.47
1,947.31
2,138.18
1,161.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.01
0
8.11
yoy growth (%)
-36.11
364.51
-99.96
-64.89
Raw materials
0
0
0
-7.69
As % of sales
0
0
0
94.83
Employee costs
-1.23
-1.33
-1.26
-1.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.86
-2.6
-1.88
-4.31
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.48
0.43
0.18
1.42
Working capital
0.29
-0.68
-0.19
-2.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-36.11
364.51
-99.96
-64.89
Op profit growth
-35.8
38.84
-55.59
-198.01
EBIT growth
-35.47
38.26
-55.58
-197.81
Net profit growth
-36.57
27.9
-41.21
-205.72
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
133.23
1.06
0.43
0.39
0.23
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
133.23
1.06
0.43
0.39
0.23
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
16.65
0
0.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pravesh Srivastava
Independent Director
Girish Sharma
Non Executive Director
Veni Verma
Independent Director
RAVINDER NATH LEEKHA
Non Executive Director
NARESH KUMAR AGARWAL
Non Executive Director
RANJIT MALIK
Independent Director
Abhiram Tayal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hexa Tradex Ltd
Summary
Hexa Tradex Ltd was incorporated on October 25, 2010 with the object of vesting of Investment Undertaking of Jindal Saw Limited (JSL) pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement and Demerger. Thereafter, the Company became wholly-owned subsidiary of JSL.As per the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and Jindal Saw Ltd, the Investment Undertaking of Jindal Saw Ltd was demerged and transferred to the Company on a going concern basis with effect from January 1, 2011 and the Scheme became effective from November 5, 2011 . As a consideration of transfer of Investment Undertaking, the Company issued and allotted to the equityshareholders of JSL 1 equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- as fully paid-up for every 5 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 2/- each held by them in JSL on November 23, 2011. The equity shares so also got listed on NSE and BSE w.e.f. April 20, 2012.During the year 2015-16, the Company purchased shares of its subsidiary namely Hexa Securities and Finance Company Limited (HSFCL) and was made the wholly owned subsidiary effective from 13th November, 2015.The Company drew its lineage from one of the countrys topmost industry houses and the foremost indigenous steel producers and exporters - The O.P. Jindal Group. Drawing benefits from group synergies including access to competitive commercial terms, critical equipment and supplies and technical expertise and knowledge, It debuts in the investment and service sector industry.
The Hexa Tradex Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹263.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hexa Tradex Ltd is ₹1457.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hexa Tradex Ltd is 0 and 0.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hexa Tradex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hexa Tradex Ltd is ₹142 and ₹371.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hexa Tradex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 99.22%, 3 Years at 27.51%, 1 Year at 82.22%, 6 Month at 58.44%, 3 Month at -1.59% and 1 Month at -15.90%.
