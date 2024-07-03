iifl-logo-icon 1
Hexa Tradex Ltd Share Price

263.85
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:59:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open279.2
  • Day's High279.2
  • 52 Wk High371.6
  • Prev. Close277.7
  • Day's Low263.85
  • 52 Wk Low 142
  • Turnover (lac)19.91
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value526.88
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,457.77
  • Div. Yield0
Hexa Tradex Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Jul, 2024

arrow

Hexa Tradex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Hexa Tradex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 18.36%

Foreign: 18.35%

Indian: 73.77%

Non-Promoter- 0.18%

Institutions: 0.17%

Non-Institutions: 7.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Hexa Tradex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.05

11.05

11.05

11.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,901.42

1,936.26

2,127.13

1,150.92

Net Worth

2,912.47

1,947.31

2,138.18

1,161.97

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.01

0

8.11

yoy growth (%)

-36.11

364.51

-99.96

-64.89

Raw materials

0

0

0

-7.69

As % of sales

0

0

0

94.83

Employee costs

-1.23

-1.33

-1.26

-1.19

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.86

-2.6

-1.88

-4.31

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0.48

0.43

0.18

1.42

Working capital

0.29

-0.68

-0.19

-2.47

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-36.11

364.51

-99.96

-64.89

Op profit growth

-35.8

38.84

-55.59

-198.01

EBIT growth

-35.47

38.26

-55.58

-197.81

Net profit growth

-36.57

27.9

-41.21

-205.72

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

133.23

1.06

0.43

0.39

0.23

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

133.23

1.06

0.43

0.39

0.23

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

16.65

0

0.06

Hexa Tradex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hexa Tradex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pravesh Srivastava

Independent Director

Girish Sharma

Non Executive Director

Veni Verma

Independent Director

RAVINDER NATH LEEKHA

Non Executive Director

NARESH KUMAR AGARWAL

Non Executive Director

RANJIT MALIK

Independent Director

Abhiram Tayal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hexa Tradex Ltd

Summary

Hexa Tradex Ltd was incorporated on October 25, 2010 with the object of vesting of Investment Undertaking of Jindal Saw Limited (JSL) pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement and Demerger. Thereafter, the Company became wholly-owned subsidiary of JSL.As per the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and Jindal Saw Ltd, the Investment Undertaking of Jindal Saw Ltd was demerged and transferred to the Company on a going concern basis with effect from January 1, 2011 and the Scheme became effective from November 5, 2011 . As a consideration of transfer of Investment Undertaking, the Company issued and allotted to the equityshareholders of JSL 1 equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- as fully paid-up for every 5 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 2/- each held by them in JSL on November 23, 2011. The equity shares so also got listed on NSE and BSE w.e.f. April 20, 2012.During the year 2015-16, the Company purchased shares of its subsidiary namely Hexa Securities and Finance Company Limited (HSFCL) and was made the wholly owned subsidiary effective from 13th November, 2015.The Company drew its lineage from one of the countrys topmost industry houses and the foremost indigenous steel producers and exporters - The O.P. Jindal Group. Drawing benefits from group synergies including access to competitive commercial terms, critical equipment and supplies and technical expertise and knowledge, It debuts in the investment and service sector industry.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Hexa Tradex Ltd share price today?

The Hexa Tradex Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹263.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hexa Tradex Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hexa Tradex Ltd is ₹1457.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hexa Tradex Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hexa Tradex Ltd is 0 and 0.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hexa Tradex Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hexa Tradex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hexa Tradex Ltd is ₹142 and ₹371.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hexa Tradex Ltd?

Hexa Tradex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 99.22%, 3 Years at 27.51%, 1 Year at 82.22%, 6 Month at 58.44%, 3 Month at -1.59% and 1 Month at -15.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hexa Tradex Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hexa Tradex Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 92.13 %
Institutions - 0.18 %
Public - 7.69 %

