Summary

Hexa Tradex Ltd was incorporated on October 25, 2010 with the object of vesting of Investment Undertaking of Jindal Saw Limited (JSL) pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement and Demerger. Thereafter, the Company became wholly-owned subsidiary of JSL.As per the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and Jindal Saw Ltd, the Investment Undertaking of Jindal Saw Ltd was demerged and transferred to the Company on a going concern basis with effect from January 1, 2011 and the Scheme became effective from November 5, 2011 . As a consideration of transfer of Investment Undertaking, the Company issued and allotted to the equityshareholders of JSL 1 equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- as fully paid-up for every 5 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 2/- each held by them in JSL on November 23, 2011. The equity shares so also got listed on NSE and BSE w.e.f. April 20, 2012.During the year 2015-16, the Company purchased shares of its subsidiary namely Hexa Securities and Finance Company Limited (HSFCL) and was made the wholly owned subsidiary effective from 13th November, 2015.The Company drew its lineage from one of the countrys topmost industry houses and the foremost indigenous steel producers and exporters - The O.P. Jindal Group. Drawing benefits from group synergies including access to competitive commercial terms, critical equipment and supplies and technical expertise and knowledge, It debuts in the investment and service sector industry.

Read More