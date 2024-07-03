Hexa Tradex Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
3.06
0
-3.63
40.28
3.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.06
0
-3.63
40.28
3.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
3.06
0
-3.63
40.28
3.85
Total Expenditure
0.7
3.25
1.06
0.78
0.86
PBIDT
2.36
-3.25
-4.69
39.5
2.98
Interest
1.24
1.2
1.01
1.1
1.12
PBDT
1.12
-4.45
-5.71
38.4
1.87
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
1.32
0
0
Deferred Tax
46.68
-2.58
-5.55
9
0.31
Reported Profit After Tax
-45.57
-1.87
-1.47
29.39
1.56
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-45.57
-1.87
-1.47
29.39
1.56
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-2.5
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-45.57
0.63
-1.47
29.39
1.56
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-8.25
-0.34
-0.27
5.32
0.28
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.05
11.05
11.05
11.05
11.05
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
77.12
0
129.2
98.06
77.4
PBDTM(%)
36.6
0
157.3
95.33
48.57
PATM(%)
-1,489.21
0
40.49
72.96
40.51
