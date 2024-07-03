iifl-logo-icon 1
Hexa Tradex Ltd Quarterly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

3.06

0

-3.63

40.28

3.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.06

0

-3.63

40.28

3.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

3.06

0

-3.63

40.28

3.85

Total Expenditure

0.7

3.25

1.06

0.78

0.86

PBIDT

2.36

-3.25

-4.69

39.5

2.98

Interest

1.24

1.2

1.01

1.1

1.12

PBDT

1.12

-4.45

-5.71

38.4

1.87

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

1.32

0

0

Deferred Tax

46.68

-2.58

-5.55

9

0.31

Reported Profit After Tax

-45.57

-1.87

-1.47

29.39

1.56

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-45.57

-1.87

-1.47

29.39

1.56

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-2.5

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-45.57

0.63

-1.47

29.39

1.56

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-8.25

-0.34

-0.27

5.32

0.28

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.05

11.05

11.05

11.05

11.05

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

77.12

0

129.2

98.06

77.4

PBDTM(%)

36.6

0

157.3

95.33

48.57

PATM(%)

-1,489.21

0

40.49

72.96

40.51

