|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
65.54
-80.73
-87.21
-50.26
Op profit growth
-141.68
-54.28
520.11
380.48
EBIT growth
-141.78
-54.4
-5,492.41
-155.53
Net profit growth
-147.77
-63.36
-4,897.83
-126.11
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
2,665.59
-10,587.24
-4,461.93
-91.97
EBIT margin
2,665.02
-10,559.4
-4,461.99
10.57
Net profit margin
2,469.84
-8,559.27
-4,501.64
11.99
RoCE
1.17
-8.9
-16.63
0.33
RoNW
0.32
-1.94
-4.56
0.1
RoA
0.27
-1.8
-4.19
0.09
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.72
-3.61
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
1.72
-3.6
-9.84
0.2
Book value per share
220
43.13
49.65
58.13
Valuation ratios
P/E
42.35
-1.92
0
0
P/CEPS
42.29
-1.92
-3.78
96.78
P/B
0.33
0.16
0.75
0.34
EV/EBIDTA
39.51
-1.61
-4.19
128.81
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-4.79
-20.24
-0.41
-2,793.11
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
70.55
27.18
3.47
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
0
0
0
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-37.69
61.24
76.57
-0.95
Net debt / equity
0
0
0.07
0.05
Net debt / op. profit
0.33
-0.05
-0.37
-2.21
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
-81.38
Employee costs
-400.72
-715.54
-122.72
-15.09
Other costs
2,966.32
-9,971.69
-4,439.2
-95.48
