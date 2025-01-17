iifl-logo-icon 1
Hexa Tradex Ltd Key Ratios

234.75
(1.23%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:09 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Hexa Tradex Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

65.54

-80.73

-87.21

-50.26

Op profit growth

-141.68

-54.28

520.11

380.48

EBIT growth

-141.78

-54.4

-5,492.41

-155.53

Net profit growth

-147.77

-63.36

-4,897.83

-126.11

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

2,665.59

-10,587.24

-4,461.93

-91.97

EBIT margin

2,665.02

-10,559.4

-4,461.99

10.57

Net profit margin

2,469.84

-8,559.27

-4,501.64

11.99

RoCE

1.17

-8.9

-16.63

0.33

RoNW

0.32

-1.94

-4.56

0.1

RoA

0.27

-1.8

-4.19

0.09

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.72

-3.61

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

1.72

-3.6

-9.84

0.2

Book value per share

220

43.13

49.65

58.13

Valuation ratios

P/E

42.35

-1.92

0

0

P/CEPS

42.29

-1.92

-3.78

96.78

P/B

0.33

0.16

0.75

0.34

EV/EBIDTA

39.51

-1.61

-4.19

128.81

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-4.79

-20.24

-0.41

-2,793.11

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

70.55

27.18

3.47

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

0

0

0

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-37.69

61.24

76.57

-0.95

Net debt / equity

0

0

0.07

0.05

Net debt / op. profit

0.33

-0.05

-0.37

-2.21

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

-81.38

Employee costs

-400.72

-715.54

-122.72

-15.09

Other costs

2,966.32

-9,971.69

-4,439.2

-95.48

