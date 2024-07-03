Hexa Tradex Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
136.87
0.67
0.15
0.29
0.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
136.87
0.67
0.15
0.29
0.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.17
0
0.07
Total Income
136.87
0.67
0.33
0.29
0.2
Total Expenditure
2.25
7.6
-0.31
-8.72
15.63
PBIDT
134.61
-6.93
0.64
9.01
-15.43
Interest
11.36
45.97
31.44
0.19
0.36
PBDT
123.26
-52.89
-30.8
8.83
-15.79
Depreciation
0.01
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.01
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
29.48
-32.92
-8.42
-0.03
-4.86
Reported Profit After Tax
93.76
-19.98
-22.38
8.86
-10.93
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
93.76
-19.98
-22.38
8.86
-10.93
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
1.05
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
93.76
-19.98
-22.38
8.86
-11.98
EPS (Unit Curr.)
16.97
-3.62
-4.05
1.6
-1.98
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.05
11.05
11.05
11.05
11.05
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
98.34
-1,034.32
426.66
3,106.89
-11,869.23
PBDTM(%)
90.05
-7,894.02
-20,533.33
3,044.82
-12,146.15
PATM(%)
68.5
-2,982.08
-14,920
3,055.17
-8,407.69
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.