iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hexa Tradex Ltd Nine Monthly Results

253
(-2.86%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

136.87

0.67

0.15

0.29

0.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

136.87

0.67

0.15

0.29

0.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.17

0

0.07

Total Income

136.87

0.67

0.33

0.29

0.2

Total Expenditure

2.25

7.6

-0.31

-8.72

15.63

PBIDT

134.61

-6.93

0.64

9.01

-15.43

Interest

11.36

45.97

31.44

0.19

0.36

PBDT

123.26

-52.89

-30.8

8.83

-15.79

Depreciation

0.01

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.01

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

29.48

-32.92

-8.42

-0.03

-4.86

Reported Profit After Tax

93.76

-19.98

-22.38

8.86

-10.93

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

93.76

-19.98

-22.38

8.86

-10.93

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

1.05

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

93.76

-19.98

-22.38

8.86

-11.98

EPS (Unit Curr.)

16.97

-3.62

-4.05

1.6

-1.98

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.05

11.05

11.05

11.05

11.05

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

98.34

-1,034.32

426.66

3,106.89

-11,869.23

PBDTM(%)

90.05

-7,894.02

-20,533.33

3,044.82

-12,146.15

PATM(%)

68.5

-2,982.08

-14,920

3,055.17

-8,407.69

Hexa Tradex: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hexa Tradex Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.