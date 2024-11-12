iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hexa Tradex Ltd Board Meeting

229.3
(3.69%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Hexa Tradex CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
HEXA TRADEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter/half year ended September 30 2024
Board Meeting10 Jul 20241 Jul 2024
HEXA TRADEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 10th July 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to the Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and their immediate relatives under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 Trading Window shall remain closed up to 48 hours from the time of disclosure of above Financial Results to the stock exchanges as intimated through our letter dated 28th June 2024. As attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/07/2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202415 May 2024
HEXA TRADEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 23rd May 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the 4th quarter/year ended 31st March 2024. As attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
HEXA TRADEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 8th February 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the 3rd quarter/9 months ended 31st December 2023. Pursuant to the Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and their immediate relatives under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 Trading Window shall remain closed up to 48 hours from the time of disclosure of above Financial Results to the stock exchanges as intimated through our letter dated 28th December 2023.

Hexa Tradex: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hexa Tradex Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.