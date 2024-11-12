Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

HEXA TRADEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter/half year ended September 30 2024

Board Meeting 10 Jul 2024 1 Jul 2024

HEXA TRADEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 10th July 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to the Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and their immediate relatives under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 Trading Window shall remain closed up to 48 hours from the time of disclosure of above Financial Results to the stock exchanges as intimated through our letter dated 28th June 2024. As attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/07/2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 15 May 2024

HEXA TRADEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 23rd May 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the 4th quarter/year ended 31st March 2024. As attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024