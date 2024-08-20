|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|20 Aug 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|AGM 20/08/2024 This is to inform you that 13th Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 20th August, 2024 at 02.00 pm. to transact the business as per the Notice to be sent to the shareholders. As attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/08/2024)
