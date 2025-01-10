IITL Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.01
5.01
5.01
5.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-37.96
-60.47
-57.49
-68.17
Net Worth
-32.95
-55.46
-52.48
-63.16
Minority Interest
Debt
18.65
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-14.3
-55.46
-52.48
-63.16
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.01
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
22.05
25.55
25.55
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
-45.17
-79.44
-78.18
-89.01
Inventories
0.64
2.48
3.4
4.33
Inventory Days
3,605.04
Sundry Debtors
0.17
0.24
0.75
0.4
Debtor Days
333.02
Other Current Assets
1.45
0.69
0.53
0.13
Sundry Creditors
-0.08
-0.22
-0.31
-0.38
Creditor Days
316.37
Other Current Liabilities
-47.35
-82.63
-82.55
-93.49
Cash
30.87
1.93
0.13
0.27
Total Assets
-14.3
-55.46
-52.48
-63.18
