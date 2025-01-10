iifl-logo-icon 1
IITL Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

57.89
(-1.98%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.01

5.01

5.01

5.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-37.96

-60.47

-57.49

-68.17

Net Worth

-32.95

-55.46

-52.48

-63.16

Minority Interest

Debt

18.65

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-14.3

-55.46

-52.48

-63.16

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.01

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

22.05

25.55

25.55

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

-45.17

-79.44

-78.18

-89.01

Inventories

0.64

2.48

3.4

4.33

Inventory Days

3,605.04

Sundry Debtors

0.17

0.24

0.75

0.4

Debtor Days

333.02

Other Current Assets

1.45

0.69

0.53

0.13

Sundry Creditors

-0.08

-0.22

-0.31

-0.38

Creditor Days

316.37

Other Current Liabilities

-47.35

-82.63

-82.55

-93.49

Cash

30.87

1.93

0.13

0.27

Total Assets

-14.3

-55.46

-52.48

-63.18

