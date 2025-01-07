Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.43
0.94
2.15
1.2
yoy growth (%)
-53.56
-56.27
79.6
-51.89
Raw materials
-0.3
-0.51
-1.21
-0.7
As % of sales
70.06
54.63
56.17
58.36
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.51
-0.62
-0.62
As % of sales
8.47
54.99
28.86
51.57
Other costs
-12.4
-13.95
-4.93
-11.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2,830.13
1,478.24
228.35
921.89
Operating profit
-12.31
-14.04
-4.6
-11.2
OPM
-2,808.68
-1,487.87
-213.39
-931.83
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-4.39
-4.01
-3.32
-3.93
Other income
0
0.19
2.23
11.79
Profit before tax
-16.7
-17.86
-5.7
-3.35
Taxes
-0.01
0
0.02
-0.01
Tax rate
0.1
0.04
-0.49
0.42
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-16.72
-17.87
-5.67
-3.36
Exceptional items
0
0
-5.99
0
Net profit
-16.72
-17.87
-11.67
-3.36
yoy growth (%)
-6.43
53.14
246.64
-61.13
NPM
-3,814.52
-1,893.08
-540.53
-280.05
