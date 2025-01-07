iifl-logo-icon 1
IITL Projects Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

61.48
(-1.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:15:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.43

0.94

2.15

1.2

yoy growth (%)

-53.56

-56.27

79.6

-51.89

Raw materials

-0.3

-0.51

-1.21

-0.7

As % of sales

70.06

54.63

56.17

58.36

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.51

-0.62

-0.62

As % of sales

8.47

54.99

28.86

51.57

Other costs

-12.4

-13.95

-4.93

-11.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2,830.13

1,478.24

228.35

921.89

Operating profit

-12.31

-14.04

-4.6

-11.2

OPM

-2,808.68

-1,487.87

-213.39

-931.83

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-4.39

-4.01

-3.32

-3.93

Other income

0

0.19

2.23

11.79

Profit before tax

-16.7

-17.86

-5.7

-3.35

Taxes

-0.01

0

0.02

-0.01

Tax rate

0.1

0.04

-0.49

0.42

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-16.72

-17.87

-5.67

-3.36

Exceptional items

0

0

-5.99

0

Net profit

-16.72

-17.87

-11.67

-3.36

yoy growth (%)

-6.43

53.14

246.64

-61.13

NPM

-3,814.52

-1,893.08

-540.53

-280.05

