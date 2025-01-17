iifl-logo-icon 1
IITL Projects Ltd Key Ratios

60.2
(2.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-53.56

-49.21

70.61

-99.17

Op profit growth

-48.44

-71.92

-62.65

293.56

EBIT growth

-39.23

-57.68

1,281.14

-89.75

Net profit growth

-6.28

51.66

185.67

-51.75

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-147.53

-132.87

-240.35

-1,098.21

EBIT margin

-147.26

-112.52

-135.05

-16.68

Net profit margin

-3,826.23

-1,895.9

-634.82

-379.13

RoCE

1.17

3.71

-18.28

-0.22

RoNW

7.6

15.65

65.49

-24.59

RoA

7.6

15.65

-21.48

-1.28

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-33.5

-35.74

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-33.21

-35.44

-23.37

-8.19

Book value per share

-125.66

-92.63

-20.59

2.75

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.84

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.85

-0.6

-3.14

P/B

-0.22

-0.68

9.35

EV/EBIDTA

-21.42

-2.63

-280.2

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.33

0.14

-0.48

0.34

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

337.19

338.27

412.29

4,550.47

Inventory days

3,605.04

1,567.65

860.9

61,604.7

Creditor days

-124.44

-67.23

-71.81

-1,479.95

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.14

0.26

0.75

0.04

Net debt / equity

0

0

0.03

25.87

Net debt / op. profit

0.41

0.03

0.08

-3

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-70.06

-54.63

-65.23

-64.39

Employee costs

-8.47

-54.99

-33.52

-56.89

Other costs

-168.98

-123.25

-241.59

-1,076.91

IITL Projects : related Articles

No Record Found

