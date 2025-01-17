Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-53.56
-49.21
70.61
-99.17
Op profit growth
-48.44
-71.92
-62.65
293.56
EBIT growth
-39.23
-57.68
1,281.14
-89.75
Net profit growth
-6.28
51.66
185.67
-51.75
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-147.53
-132.87
-240.35
-1,098.21
EBIT margin
-147.26
-112.52
-135.05
-16.68
Net profit margin
-3,826.23
-1,895.9
-634.82
-379.13
RoCE
1.17
3.71
-18.28
-0.22
RoNW
7.6
15.65
65.49
-24.59
RoA
7.6
15.65
-21.48
-1.28
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-33.5
-35.74
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-33.21
-35.44
-23.37
-8.19
Book value per share
-125.66
-92.63
-20.59
2.75
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.84
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.85
-0.6
-3.14
P/B
-0.22
-0.68
9.35
EV/EBIDTA
-21.42
-2.63
-280.2
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.33
0.14
-0.48
0.34
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
337.19
338.27
412.29
4,550.47
Inventory days
3,605.04
1,567.65
860.9
61,604.7
Creditor days
-124.44
-67.23
-71.81
-1,479.95
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.14
0.26
0.75
0.04
Net debt / equity
0
0
0.03
25.87
Net debt / op. profit
0.41
0.03
0.08
-3
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-70.06
-54.63
-65.23
-64.39
Employee costs
-8.47
-54.99
-33.52
-56.89
Other costs
-168.98
-123.25
-241.59
-1,076.91
No Record Found
