IITL Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

62.73
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-16.7

-17.86

-5.7

-3.35

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.01

0

0.02

-0.01

Working capital

-11.36

-23.12

3.45

-2.49

Other operating items

Operating

-28.08

-40.99

-2.22

-5.86

Capital expenditure

-0.01

0

-0.03

0

Free cash flow

-28.09

-40.99

-2.25

-5.86

Equity raised

-102.99

-48.49

-6.29

-15.15

Investing

-1

-5.25

-48.46

8.43

Financing

0

0

36.48

72.96

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-132.09

-94.74

-20.53

60.37

