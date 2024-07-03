IITL Projects Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1.69
0.67
0.39
0
0.67
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.69
0.67
0.39
0
0.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
19.49
4.27
16.96
0
0.26
Total Income
21.18
4.94
17.36
0
0.93
Total Expenditure
-0.79
0.73
0.77
10.07
13.5
PBIDT
21.97
4.21
16.59
-10.07
-12.57
Interest
4.36
3.97
3.62
3.29
3.01
PBDT
17.61
0.24
12.97
-13.36
-15.59
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0.01
Deferred Tax
0
0.01
0
0.02
0
Reported Profit After Tax
17.61
0.23
12.97
-13.38
-15.59
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
17.61
0.23
12.97
-13.38
-15.59
Extra-ordinary Items
18.96
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.35
0.23
12.97
-13.38
-15.59
EPS (Unit Curr.)
35.27
0.46
25.98
-26.8
-31.25
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.99
4.99
4.99
4.99
4.99
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1,300
628.35
4,253.84
0
-1,876.11
PBDTM(%)
1,042.01
35.82
3,325.64
0
-2,326.86
PATM(%)
1,042.01
34.32
3,325.64
0
-2,326.86
No Record Found
