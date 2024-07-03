iifl-logo-icon 1
IITL Projects Ltd Nine Monthly Results

60.26
(-1.98%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1.69

0.67

0.39

0

0.67

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.69

0.67

0.39

0

0.67

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

19.49

4.27

16.96

0

0.26

Total Income

21.18

4.94

17.36

0

0.93

Total Expenditure

-0.79

0.73

0.77

10.07

13.5

PBIDT

21.97

4.21

16.59

-10.07

-12.57

Interest

4.36

3.97

3.62

3.29

3.01

PBDT

17.61

0.24

12.97

-13.36

-15.59

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0.01

Deferred Tax

0

0.01

0

0.02

0

Reported Profit After Tax

17.61

0.23

12.97

-13.38

-15.59

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

17.61

0.23

12.97

-13.38

-15.59

Extra-ordinary Items

18.96

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.35

0.23

12.97

-13.38

-15.59

EPS (Unit Curr.)

35.27

0.46

25.98

-26.8

-31.25

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.99

4.99

4.99

4.99

4.99

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1,300

628.35

4,253.84

0

-1,876.11

PBDTM(%)

1,042.01

35.82

3,325.64

0

-2,326.86

PATM(%)

1,042.01

34.32

3,325.64

0

-2,326.86

