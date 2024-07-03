iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

IITL Projects Ltd Share Price

62.73
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:31:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open62.73
  • Day's High62.73
  • 52 Wk High78.14
  • Prev. Close64.01
  • Day's Low62.73
  • 52 Wk Low 16.17
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E9.91
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-70.74
  • EPS6.46
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)31.31
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

IITL Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

62.73

Prev. Close

64.01

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

62.73

Day's Low

62.73

52 Week's High

78.14

52 Week's Low

16.17

Book Value

-70.74

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

31.31

P/E

9.91

EPS

6.46

Divi. Yield

0

IITL Projects Ltd Corporate Action

26 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

IITL Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

IITL Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:56 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.73%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.73%

Non-Promoter- 28.26%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

IITL Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.01

5.01

5.01

5.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-37.96

-60.47

-57.49

-68.17

Net Worth

-32.95

-55.46

-52.48

-63.16

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.43

0.94

2.15

1.2

yoy growth (%)

-53.56

-56.27

79.6

-51.89

Raw materials

-0.3

-0.51

-1.21

-0.7

As % of sales

70.06

54.63

56.17

58.36

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.51

-0.62

-0.62

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-16.7

-17.86

-5.7

-3.35

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.01

0

0.02

-0.01

Working capital

-11.36

-23.12

3.45

-2.49

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-53.56

-56.27

79.6

-51.89

Op profit growth

-12.34

204.89

-58.87

150.21

EBIT growth

-11.13

482.3

-508.23

-114.34

Net profit growth

-6.43

53.14

246.64

-61.13

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2.5

1.43

1.23

0.44

0.94

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.5

1.43

1.23

0.44

0.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

23.64

5.86

15.78

0

0.19

View Annually Results

IITL Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT IITL Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)

B Samal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Bipin Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Venkatesan Narayanan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Milind Sitaram Desai

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sujata Chattopadhyay

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by IITL Projects Ltd

Summary

IITL Projects Limited, formerly known as Indo Green Projects Limited, was incorporated on October 26, 1994. The Company changed the name to IITL Projects Limited on October 18, 2010. At the time of incorporation, the Company was mainly engaged in the business of growing fruits and vegetable and trading in jute products. On June 4, 1996, the Company came out with initial public offer of 25,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each. The Company could not continue with the agro based activities due to regulatory constraints and so it decided to move into real estate development sector.The Company is a subsidiary of Industrial Investment Trust Limited (IITL). In August, 2008, IITL acquired majority ownership and management control over the Company. The Company entered into Real estate and Infrastructure-Related activities in 2011-12. Company obtained ISO 9001:2000 Certification on October 21, 2011.The Project Express Park View I, comprising of 4 towers and total 334 residential flats, was developed and completed by the Company in 2015. The Company at present engaged in Real Estate business, construction of residential complexes in the National Capital Region ((NCR). It has acquired plots of land on long term lease, under Builders Residential Scheme (BRS) of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), New Okhala Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) and Yamuna Expressway Authority (YEA). Additionally the Company is providing consultancy services in real estate and c
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the IITL Projects Ltd share price today?

The IITL Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹62.73 today.

What is the Market Cap of IITL Projects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IITL Projects Ltd is ₹31.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of IITL Projects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of IITL Projects Ltd is 9.91 and -0.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of IITL Projects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IITL Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IITL Projects Ltd is ₹16.17 and ₹78.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of IITL Projects Ltd?

IITL Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.70%, 3 Years at 50.71%, 1 Year at 268.93%, 6 Month at 37.39%, 3 Month at 61.23% and 1 Month at -13.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of IITL Projects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of IITL Projects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.74 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.26 %

QUICKLINKS FOR IITL Projects Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.