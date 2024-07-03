SectorRealty
Open₹62.73
Prev. Close₹64.01
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹62.73
Day's Low₹62.73
52 Week's High₹78.14
52 Week's Low₹16.17
Book Value₹-70.74
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)31.31
P/E9.91
EPS6.46
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.01
5.01
5.01
5.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-37.96
-60.47
-57.49
-68.17
Net Worth
-32.95
-55.46
-52.48
-63.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.43
0.94
2.15
1.2
yoy growth (%)
-53.56
-56.27
79.6
-51.89
Raw materials
-0.3
-0.51
-1.21
-0.7
As % of sales
70.06
54.63
56.17
58.36
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.51
-0.62
-0.62
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-16.7
-17.86
-5.7
-3.35
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
0
0.02
-0.01
Working capital
-11.36
-23.12
3.45
-2.49
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-53.56
-56.27
79.6
-51.89
Op profit growth
-12.34
204.89
-58.87
150.21
EBIT growth
-11.13
482.3
-508.23
-114.34
Net profit growth
-6.43
53.14
246.64
-61.13
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2.5
1.43
1.23
0.44
0.94
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.5
1.43
1.23
0.44
0.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
23.64
5.86
15.78
0
0.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)
B Samal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Bipin Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Venkatesan Narayanan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Milind Sitaram Desai
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sujata Chattopadhyay
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by IITL Projects Ltd
Summary
IITL Projects Limited, formerly known as Indo Green Projects Limited, was incorporated on October 26, 1994. The Company changed the name to IITL Projects Limited on October 18, 2010. At the time of incorporation, the Company was mainly engaged in the business of growing fruits and vegetable and trading in jute products. On June 4, 1996, the Company came out with initial public offer of 25,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each. The Company could not continue with the agro based activities due to regulatory constraints and so it decided to move into real estate development sector.The Company is a subsidiary of Industrial Investment Trust Limited (IITL). In August, 2008, IITL acquired majority ownership and management control over the Company. The Company entered into Real estate and Infrastructure-Related activities in 2011-12. Company obtained ISO 9001:2000 Certification on October 21, 2011.The Project Express Park View I, comprising of 4 towers and total 334 residential flats, was developed and completed by the Company in 2015. The Company at present engaged in Real Estate business, construction of residential complexes in the National Capital Region ((NCR). It has acquired plots of land on long term lease, under Builders Residential Scheme (BRS) of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), New Okhala Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) and Yamuna Expressway Authority (YEA). Additionally the Company is providing consultancy services in real estate and c
Read More
The IITL Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹62.73 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IITL Projects Ltd is ₹31.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of IITL Projects Ltd is 9.91 and -0.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IITL Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IITL Projects Ltd is ₹16.17 and ₹78.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
IITL Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.70%, 3 Years at 50.71%, 1 Year at 268.93%, 6 Month at 37.39%, 3 Month at 61.23% and 1 Month at -13.99%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.