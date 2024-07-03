Summary

IITL Projects Limited, formerly known as Indo Green Projects Limited, was incorporated on October 26, 1994. The Company changed the name to IITL Projects Limited on October 18, 2010. At the time of incorporation, the Company was mainly engaged in the business of growing fruits and vegetable and trading in jute products. On June 4, 1996, the Company came out with initial public offer of 25,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each. The Company could not continue with the agro based activities due to regulatory constraints and so it decided to move into real estate development sector.The Company is a subsidiary of Industrial Investment Trust Limited (IITL). In August, 2008, IITL acquired majority ownership and management control over the Company. The Company entered into Real estate and Infrastructure-Related activities in 2011-12. Company obtained ISO 9001:2000 Certification on October 21, 2011.The Project Express Park View I, comprising of 4 towers and total 334 residential flats, was developed and completed by the Company in 2015. The Company at present engaged in Real Estate business, construction of residential complexes in the National Capital Region ((NCR). It has acquired plots of land on long term lease, under Builders Residential Scheme (BRS) of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), New Okhala Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) and Yamuna Expressway Authority (YEA). Additionally the Company is providing consultancy services in real estate and c

Read More