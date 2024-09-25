|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Sep 2024
|9 Sep 2024
|AGM 25/09/2024 Pursuant to the regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the proceeding of the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/09/2024) Pursuant to regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR), please find enclosed the voting results with respect to 30th AGM of the Company. Also find enclosed the scrutinizer Report issued by Chandanbala O. Mheta, Practicing Company Secretary. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024)
