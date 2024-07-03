IITL Projects Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0
0.5
0.81
0.58
0.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0.5
0.81
0.58
0.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.5
0.52
4.54
19.38
0.06
Total Income
0.5
1.02
5.35
19.96
0.75
Total Expenditure
0.18
0.47
-1.04
-2.44
1.05
PBIDT
0.32
0.55
6.39
22.4
-0.3
Interest
1.61
1.59
1.45
1.45
1.45
PBDT
-1.29
-1.05
4.93
20.94
-1.75
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.29
-1.05
4.93
20.94
-1.75
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
20.94
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.29
-1.05
4.93
0
-1.75
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
1.33
18.96
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.29
-1.05
3.6
-18.96
-1.75
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.59
-2.1
9.89
41.96
-3.51
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.99
4.99
4.99
4.99
4.99
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
110
788.88
3,862.06
-44.11
PBDTM(%)
0
-210
608.64
3,610.34
-257.35
PATM(%)
0
-210
608.64
3,610.34
-257.35

