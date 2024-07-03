iifl-logo-icon 1
IITL Projects Ltd Quarterly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0

0.5

0.81

0.58

0.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0.5

0.81

0.58

0.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.5

0.52

4.54

19.38

0.06

Total Income

0.5

1.02

5.35

19.96

0.75

Total Expenditure

0.18

0.47

-1.04

-2.44

1.05

PBIDT

0.32

0.55

6.39

22.4

-0.3

Interest

1.61

1.59

1.45

1.45

1.45

PBDT

-1.29

-1.05

4.93

20.94

-1.75

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.29

-1.05

4.93

20.94

-1.75

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

20.94

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.29

-1.05

4.93

0

-1.75

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

1.33

18.96

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.29

-1.05

3.6

-18.96

-1.75

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.59

-2.1

9.89

41.96

-3.51

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.99

4.99

4.99

4.99

4.99

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

110

788.88

3,862.06

-44.11

PBDTM(%)

0

-210

608.64

3,610.34

-257.35

PATM(%)

0

-210

608.64

3,610.34

-257.35

