iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

IITL Projects Ltd Board Meeting

57.87
(1.99%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

IITL Projects CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Dec 202426 Nov 2024
IITL PROJECTS LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for Variation in Terms of Zero% Non Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares. IITL PROJECTS LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation for re-scheduling the date of the Board Meeting to be held on December 06, 2024 (Friday) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.11.2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on December 06, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.12.2024)
Board Meeting8 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results IITL PROJECTS LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, November 08, 2024 inter-alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. The Trading Window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company is already closed for all designated persons, their immediate relatives and other connected persons, till the conclusion of 48 hours after the declaration of financial results of the Company to the Stock Exchange for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024) This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of IITL Projects Limited at its meeting held today i.e. November 08, 2024 approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced on November 08, 2024 at 03:00 p.m. and concluded at 06:25 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
IITL PROJECTS LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Trading Window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company is already closed for all designated persons their immediate relatives and other connected persons till the conclusion of 48 hours after the declaration of financial results of the Company to the Stock Exchange for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. 2. Limited Review Report on the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated)issued by the Statutory auditors, M/s. Maharaj N R Suresh & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting19 Jun 202419 Jun 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board in its meeting held today i.e. June 19, 2024 has appointed Mr. Sagar Jaiswal as the Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company w.e.f. June 25, 2024.
Board Meeting30 May 202418 May 2024
IITL PROJECTS LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. IITL PROJECTS LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024) With reference to the above captioned subject matter and in compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, May 30, 2024, has inter alia considered and approved: 1. Annual Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Read less.. Annual Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Re-appointment of Internal Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
IITL PROJECTS LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday February 13 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. This is to inform you that inadvertently the date of signing on Limited Review Report (Consolidated) for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 is mentioned as 13.02. 2023 instead of 13.02.2024. In this regard, please find enclosed financial results (standalone and Consolidated) along with Limited Review Report (Standalone &b Consolidated) wherein the date has been corrected in Consolidated Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

IITL Projects: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR IITL Projects Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.