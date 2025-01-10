Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
59.09
59.81
59.81
59.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
863.16
615.54
572.75
578.89
Net Worth
922.25
675.35
632.56
638.7
Minority Interest
Debt
8.32
853.75
944.11
996.45
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
930.57
1,529.1
1,576.67
1,635.15
Fixed Assets
7.62
595.13
639.81
771.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
165.94
85.12
110.68
55.33
Deferred Tax Asset Net
31.84
29.85
50.38
58.84
Networking Capital
299.41
809.04
766.42
739.78
Inventories
0
427.54
414
354.41
Inventory Days
151.01
Sundry Debtors
106.6
469.49
428.35
400.15
Debtor Days
170.5
Other Current Assets
367.05
171.18
150.33
167.27
Sundry Creditors
-63.91
-193.13
-163.32
-123.96
Creditor Days
52.82
Other Current Liabilities
-110.33
-66.04
-62.94
-58.09
Cash
425.73
9.96
9.38
9.95
Total Assets
930.54
1,529.1
1,576.67
1,635.15
