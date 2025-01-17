Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.32
1.84
6.87
9.64
Op profit growth
26.62
7.49
26.77
-2.8
EBIT growth
34.78
32.75
72.05
-0.09
Net profit growth
-85.14
-196.66
-156.01
-33.31
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
20.51
18.51
17.54
14.79
EBIT margin
13.26
11.25
8.63
5.36
Net profit margin
-0.35
-2.71
2.86
-5.46
RoCE
7.02
4.99
3.6
1.9
RoNW
-0.12
-0.88
1.01
-1.86
RoA
-0.04
-0.3
0.29
-0.48
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.53
-3.54
4.78
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-15.26
-18.77
-14.23
-28.36
Book value per share
101.83
108.1
121.71
118.29
Valuation ratios
P/E
-135.94
-6.12
11.98
0
P/CEPS
-4.72
-1.15
-4.02
-1.16
P/B
0.7
0.2
0.47
0.27
EV/EBIDTA
6.9
6.46
8.73
10.85
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-117.47
7.16
-36.99
-32.35
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
169.7
188.25
182.39
185.93
Inventory days
147.1
154.43
157.46
178.25
Creditor days
-70.58
-75.8
-66.79
-70.21
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.17
-0.81
-2.34
-0.43
Net debt / equity
1.64
1.59
1.94
2.3
Net debt / op. profit
5.43
7.06
7.99
11.57
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-50.64
-50.87
-51.4
-57.38
Employee costs
-11.95
-13.17
-12.04
-10.29
Other costs
-16.88
-17.42
-19
-17.52
