Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd Key Ratios

106.65
(2.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:15:55 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.32

1.84

6.87

9.64

Op profit growth

26.62

7.49

26.77

-2.8

EBIT growth

34.78

32.75

72.05

-0.09

Net profit growth

-85.14

-196.66

-156.01

-33.31

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

20.51

18.51

17.54

14.79

EBIT margin

13.26

11.25

8.63

5.36

Net profit margin

-0.35

-2.71

2.86

-5.46

RoCE

7.02

4.99

3.6

1.9

RoNW

-0.12

-0.88

1.01

-1.86

RoA

-0.04

-0.3

0.29

-0.48

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.53

-3.54

4.78

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-15.26

-18.77

-14.23

-28.36

Book value per share

101.83

108.1

121.71

118.29

Valuation ratios

P/E

-135.94

-6.12

11.98

0

P/CEPS

-4.72

-1.15

-4.02

-1.16

P/B

0.7

0.2

0.47

0.27

EV/EBIDTA

6.9

6.46

8.73

10.85

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-117.47

7.16

-36.99

-32.35

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

169.7

188.25

182.39

185.93

Inventory days

147.1

154.43

157.46

178.25

Creditor days

-70.58

-75.8

-66.79

-70.21

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.17

-0.81

-2.34

-0.43

Net debt / equity

1.64

1.59

1.94

2.3

Net debt / op. profit

5.43

7.06

7.99

11.57

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-50.64

-50.87

-51.4

-57.38

Employee costs

-11.95

-13.17

-12.04

-10.29

Other costs

-16.88

-17.42

-19

-17.52

