Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
16.11
-19.56
30.51
-50.85
Depreciation
-87.29
-90.05
-86.61
-88.25
Tax paid
-20.51
-1.22
-10.95
16.46
Working capital
24.4
224.01
-12.39
-206.93
Other operating items
Operating
-67.29
113.16
-79.44
-329.57
Capital expenditure
-39.9
-4.64
-57.57
0.92
Free cash flow
-107.19
108.51
-137.01
-328.65
Equity raised
1,168.08
1,116.77
960.71
996.93
Investing
28.97
-0.06
0
0.04
Financing
81.07
45.96
-28.91
12.44
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,170.93
1,271.2
794.78
680.76
No Record Found
