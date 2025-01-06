iifl-logo-icon 1
Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Ind-Swift Labs. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

16.11

-19.56

30.51

-50.85

Depreciation

-87.29

-90.05

-86.61

-88.25

Tax paid

-20.51

-1.22

-10.95

16.46

Working capital

24.4

224.01

-12.39

-206.93

Other operating items

Operating

-67.29

113.16

-79.44

-329.57

Capital expenditure

-39.9

-4.64

-57.57

0.92

Free cash flow

-107.19

108.51

-137.01

-328.65

Equity raised

1,168.08

1,116.77

960.71

996.93

Investing

28.97

-0.06

0

0.04

Financing

81.07

45.96

-28.91

12.44

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,170.93

1,271.2

794.78

680.76

