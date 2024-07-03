Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
887.57
903.06
732.09
664.8
582.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
887.57
903.06
732.09
664.8
582.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
20.12
23.29
21.5
20.57
24.16
Total Income
907.68
926.36
753.59
685.36
607.07
Total Expenditure
709.88
737.54
572.39
523.62
475.05
PBIDT
197.8
188.82
181.2
161.74
132.01
Interest
62.58
70.34
72.04
75.9
86.37
PBDT
135.23
118.47
109.16
85.84
45.64
Depreciation
40.63
48.08
49.23
59.36
67.69
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
25.84
-2.48
0.62
0
0.4
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
68.76
72.88
59.3
26.48
-22.46
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
68.32
72.72
59.3
26.48
-22.46
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
68.32
72.72
59.3
26.48
-22.46
EPS (Unit Curr.)
11.56
12.31
10.04
4.48
-4.72
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
59.09
59.09
59.09
59.09
47.57
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.28
20.9
24.75
24.32
22.64
PBDTM(%)
15.23
13.11
14.91
12.91
7.82
PATM(%)
7.74
8.07
8.1
3.98
-3.85
No Record Found
