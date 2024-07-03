Summary

Ind-Swift Laboratories Limited is a part of the Ind-Swift Group and is based at Chandigarh, India. The Company is one of the leading manufacturers of APIs catering to global and domestic formulators. Based in Chandigarh, India, the Company operated two advanced manufacturing facilities in Derabassi and Jammu, adhering to international standards. Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd. is recognised globally as a leader in the Macrolide Antibiotic sector, and its products are well-regarded by major pharmaceutical formulators worldwide.Ind-Swift Laboratories Limited was incorporated on January 4, 1995 as a joint venture between Ind-Swift Ltd and Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation. Later, Ind-Swift purchased Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation equity to emerge as a single largest shareholder in the company. The company commenced their production in the year 1997. Over a short period, the company has emerged as a respectable and dependable supplier of Bulk-Actives in more than 40 countries.In the year 1997, the company went public and concentrated on the manufacture of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API). In the year 1998-99, they launched two molecules, Clarithromycin and Roxithromycin. Their in-house R&D developed Clarithromycin Granules for the first time in India.In the year 2000, the company developed a new drug namely, Astrovastatin. In addition, they entered into an agreement with eight international pharmaceutical companies to source their requirements fo

