Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd Share Price

110.1
(-1.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:55 PM

  • Open0
  • Day's High111.99
  • 52 Wk High186
  • Prev. Close112
  • Day's Low110.05
  • 52 Wk Low 86.2
  • Turnover (lac)55.79
  • P/E6.22
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value157.18
  • EPS18.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)650.55
  • Div. Yield0
Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

0

Prev. Close

112

Turnover(Lac.)

55.79

Day's High

111.99

Day's Low

110.05

52 Week's High

186

52 Week's Low

86.2

Book Value

157.18

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

650.55

P/E

6.22

EPS

18.06

Divi. Yield

0

Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd Corporate Action

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:59 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.00%

Non-Promoter- 1.59%

Institutions: 1.58%

Non-Institutions: 56.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

59.09

59.81

59.81

59.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

863.16

615.54

572.75

578.89

Net Worth

922.25

675.35

632.56

638.7

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

856.57

751.83

731.29

693.71

yoy growth (%)

13.93

2.8

5.41

8.6

Raw materials

-424.99

-378.84

-375.06

-395.81

As % of sales

49.61

50.38

51.28

57.05

Employee costs

-104.16

-100.37

-89.3

-71.61

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

16.11

-19.56

30.51

-50.85

Depreciation

-87.29

-90.05

-86.61

-88.25

Tax paid

-20.51

-1.22

-10.95

16.46

Working capital

24.4

224.01

-12.39

-206.93

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

13.93

2.8

5.41

8.6

Op profit growth

27.14

11.71

20.97

-3.11

EBIT growth

32.31

49.44

56.9

-0.94

Net profit growth

-78.84

-217.94

-144.36

-32.51

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,280.9

1,207.31

1,038.73

891.34

779.64

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,280.9

1,207.31

1,038.73

891.34

779.64

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

431.96

33.5

43.5

22.7

33.4

Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

N R Munjal

Joint Managing Director

Himanshu Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pradeep Verma

Executive Director

Rishav Mehta

Independent Director

S P Sharma

Independent Director

Neerja Chathley

Independent Director

Ashwani K Vig

Executive Director

Sahil Munjal

Independent Director

Rajendra Kumar Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd

Summary

Ind-Swift Laboratories Limited is a part of the Ind-Swift Group and is based at Chandigarh, India. The Company is one of the leading manufacturers of APIs catering to global and domestic formulators. Based in Chandigarh, India, the Company operated two advanced manufacturing facilities in Derabassi and Jammu, adhering to international standards. Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd. is recognised globally as a leader in the Macrolide Antibiotic sector, and its products are well-regarded by major pharmaceutical formulators worldwide.Ind-Swift Laboratories Limited was incorporated on January 4, 1995 as a joint venture between Ind-Swift Ltd and Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation. Later, Ind-Swift purchased Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation equity to emerge as a single largest shareholder in the company. The company commenced their production in the year 1997. Over a short period, the company has emerged as a respectable and dependable supplier of Bulk-Actives in more than 40 countries.In the year 1997, the company went public and concentrated on the manufacture of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API). In the year 1998-99, they launched two molecules, Clarithromycin and Roxithromycin. Their in-house R&D developed Clarithromycin Granules for the first time in India.In the year 2000, the company developed a new drug namely, Astrovastatin. In addition, they entered into an agreement with eight international pharmaceutical companies to source their requirements fo
Company FAQs

What is the Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd share price today?

The Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹110.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd is ₹650.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd is 6.22 and 0.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd is ₹86.2 and ₹186 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd?

Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.77%, 3 Years at 14.45%, 1 Year at 1.08%, 6 Month at -16.05%, 3 Month at -12.07% and 1 Month at 18.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.00 %
Institutions - 1.59 %
Public - 56.41 %

