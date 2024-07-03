Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹112
Turnover(Lac.)₹55.79
Day's High₹111.99
Day's Low₹110.05
52 Week's High₹186
52 Week's Low₹86.2
Book Value₹157.18
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)650.55
P/E6.22
EPS18.06
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
59.09
59.81
59.81
59.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
863.16
615.54
572.75
578.89
Net Worth
922.25
675.35
632.56
638.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
856.57
751.83
731.29
693.71
yoy growth (%)
13.93
2.8
5.41
8.6
Raw materials
-424.99
-378.84
-375.06
-395.81
As % of sales
49.61
50.38
51.28
57.05
Employee costs
-104.16
-100.37
-89.3
-71.61
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
16.11
-19.56
30.51
-50.85
Depreciation
-87.29
-90.05
-86.61
-88.25
Tax paid
-20.51
-1.22
-10.95
16.46
Working capital
24.4
224.01
-12.39
-206.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
13.93
2.8
5.41
8.6
Op profit growth
27.14
11.71
20.97
-3.11
EBIT growth
32.31
49.44
56.9
-0.94
Net profit growth
-78.84
-217.94
-144.36
-32.51
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,280.9
1,207.31
1,038.73
891.34
779.64
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,280.9
1,207.31
1,038.73
891.34
779.64
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
431.96
33.5
43.5
22.7
33.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
N R Munjal
Joint Managing Director
Himanshu Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pradeep Verma
Executive Director
Rishav Mehta
Independent Director
S P Sharma
Independent Director
Neerja Chathley
Independent Director
Ashwani K Vig
Executive Director
Sahil Munjal
Independent Director
Rajendra Kumar Gupta
Reports by Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd
Summary
Ind-Swift Laboratories Limited is a part of the Ind-Swift Group and is based at Chandigarh, India. The Company is one of the leading manufacturers of APIs catering to global and domestic formulators. Based in Chandigarh, India, the Company operated two advanced manufacturing facilities in Derabassi and Jammu, adhering to international standards. Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd. is recognised globally as a leader in the Macrolide Antibiotic sector, and its products are well-regarded by major pharmaceutical formulators worldwide.Ind-Swift Laboratories Limited was incorporated on January 4, 1995 as a joint venture between Ind-Swift Ltd and Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation. Later, Ind-Swift purchased Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation equity to emerge as a single largest shareholder in the company. The company commenced their production in the year 1997. Over a short period, the company has emerged as a respectable and dependable supplier of Bulk-Actives in more than 40 countries.In the year 1997, the company went public and concentrated on the manufacture of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API). In the year 1998-99, they launched two molecules, Clarithromycin and Roxithromycin. Their in-house R&D developed Clarithromycin Granules for the first time in India.In the year 2000, the company developed a new drug namely, Astrovastatin. In addition, they entered into an agreement with eight international pharmaceutical companies to source their requirements fo
Read More
The Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹110.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd is ₹650.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd is 6.22 and 0.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd is ₹86.2 and ₹186 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.77%, 3 Years at 14.45%, 1 Year at 1.08%, 6 Month at -16.05%, 3 Month at -12.07% and 1 Month at 18.62%.
