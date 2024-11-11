|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|IND-SWIFT LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 11/11/2024 to consider and approve inter-alia the financial results for quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|IND-SWIFT LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024.
|Board Meeting
|27 Jun 2024
|24 Jun 2024
|Issue Of Warrants & Preferential Issue of shares Please refer attached pdf (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/06/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 May 2024
|2 May 2024
|IND-SWIFT LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 13, 2024 Please refer attached pdf (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Mar 2024
|30 Mar 2024
|please refer attached pdf.
|Board Meeting
|18 Mar 2024
|18 Mar 2024
|Please refer attached PDF
|Board Meeting
|8 Mar 2024
|8 Mar 2024
|Please refer attached PDF.
|Board Meeting
|5 Mar 2024
|5 Mar 2024
|Please refer attached PDF.
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|IND-SWIFT LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve IND-SWIFT LABORATORIES LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial statements for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting. Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
