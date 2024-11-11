iifl-logo-icon 1
Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd Board Meeting

104.56
(2.00%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:15:17 AM

Ind-Swift Labs. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
IND-SWIFT LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 11/11/2024 to consider and approve inter-alia the financial results for quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
IND-SWIFT LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024.
Board Meeting27 Jun 202424 Jun 2024
Issue Of Warrants & Preferential Issue of shares Please refer attached pdf (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/06/2024)
Board Meeting13 May 20242 May 2024
IND-SWIFT LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 13, 2024 Please refer attached pdf (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
please refer attached pdf.
Board Meeting18 Mar 202418 Mar 2024
Please refer attached PDF
Board Meeting8 Mar 20248 Mar 2024
Please refer attached PDF.
Board Meeting5 Mar 20245 Mar 2024
Please refer attached PDF.
Board Meeting12 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
IND-SWIFT LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve IND-SWIFT LABORATORIES LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial statements for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting. Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

